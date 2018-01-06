This week’s top stories: Pixel security patch lag, Google Calendar UI, Whitestone Pixel screen protectors, more
In this week’s top stories: Pixel and Pixel 2 devices are experiencing lag after a security update, we take a poll about the new Google Calendar design, and Whitestone Dome Glass is a fantastic screen protector for Pixel phones.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
We kick things off this week with reports of lag following the release of the January security patch for Pixel and Pixel 2. Issues include slow animations and long app launch times, but fortunately these is an easy fix. Several users have found that rebooting the device will resume normal, smooth operation.
Also, we took a poll regarding the new Google Calendar UI, with the majority of responders saying they prefer the new design to the old one. And Whitestone’s Glass Dome screen protectors are a perfect fit for Pixel devices. The installation, as long as you take your time, is effortless and basically perfect, and the fit is incredible.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- PSA: Some Pixel, Pixel 2 users seeing lag after installing January security patch, here’s how to fix [Update]
- January security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Google is surveying Pixel 2 owners directly from the phone’s settings menu
- Google’s portrait mode has now been ported to third-party devices running Android Oreo
- Samsung’s Exynos 9810 doubles the power and teases iPhone X features for Galaxy S9
- Some games on Android are using your phone’s microphone to track TV habits for better ads
- Android Oreo now available in beta for the OnePlus 5T
- PSA: Those supposedly-real-life Galaxy S9 images are sadly still just a concept
- LG reportedly ditching G-Series branding, early 2018 flagship won’t be called ‘LG G7’
- OnePlus 5’s Android Oreo rollout halted due to bugs as Face Unlock arrives in Open Beta
Accessories |
- Wireless Android Auto arriving in 2018, JVC Kenwood bringing compatible units to CES 2018
- Review: Mobvoi’s Ticwatch E is the best ‘bang for your buck’ Android Wear smartwatch
- Google Home Max Review: After a holiday test drive, the fam loves its big sound as much as I do
- How to stream the 2018 Rose Parade on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV
Apps |
- Do you prefer the outgoing Google Calendar UI from 2006 or its redesigned replacement? [Poll]
- PSA: Google Calendar’s new web design will be forcibly applied to all starting next week
- Top 5 Android fitness apps to kick off your 2018 New Year’s resolution
- Telegram for Android now supports multiple accounts
- Google app 7.18 preps ‘donating’ Lens images, ‘People also view’ feature, and more [APK Teardown]
Google |
- Upcoming ‘Nautilus’ detachable Chromebook confirmed to be coming from Samsung, packing Sony IMX camera sensor
- HP announces Chromebook 11 G6 and 14 G5 w/ latest Intel chips, USB-C ahead of CES 2018
- Google’s Project Zero details CPU security flaw as well as patches for Android, Chrome, more
- Google teases Assistant booth, announcements for CES 2018 & shares Home usage stats/sales
- Should Google, OnePlus, and others run surveys on phones without a user’s consent? [Poll]
- ‘Meltdown’ CPU vulnerability fix has ‘negligible’ performance impact on Google’s cloud infrastructure
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Whitestone Dome Glass makes essentially the perfect screen protector for the Google Pixel 2 XL [Video]
- Stream+ combines Android TV with integrated TV tuners to make the best DVR ever [Video]
- Nokia 6 (2018) goes official with Snapdragon 630, USB-C, ditches capacitive buttons [Video]
- OnePlus teases Sandstone variant of the OnePlus 5T, could arrive January 5th [Video]
- OnePlus 5T gets a gorgeous Sandstone White variant, available now [Video]