This week’s top stories: Pixel security patch lag, Google Calendar UI, Whitestone Pixel screen protectors, more

In this week’s top stories: Pixel and Pixel 2 devices are experiencing lag after a security update, we take a poll about the new Google Calendar design, and Whitestone Dome Glass is a fantastic screen protector for Pixel phones.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with reports of lag following the release of the January security patch for Pixel and Pixel 2 . Issues include slow animations and long app launch times, but fortunately these is an easy fix. Several users have found that rebooting the device will resume normal, smooth operation.

Also, we took a poll regarding the new Google Calendar UI, with the majority of responders saying they prefer the new design to the old one. And Whitestone’s Glass Dome screen protectors are a perfect fit for Pixel devices. The installation, as long as you take your time, is effortless and basically perfect, and the fit is incredible.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.