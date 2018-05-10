Here’s everything new in the Android P Beta so far… [Video]

After a developer preview earlier this year gave us a peek, Google officially gave us the first look at what it has planned for Android’s next release at I/O 2018. We’ve spent the past day digging through the release to find out what’s new, and we’ve discovered quite a few new things. So, let’s take a closer look.
The best gifts for Android users
Gesture Navigation
First off, let’s talk about the three biggest changes in Android P, and that starts with gesture navigation. While feelings on this are clearly mixed, it’s interesting to see what Google has come up with for the first big change in Android’s navigation since Ice Cream Sandwich. As we noted earlier this week:
In the center, there’s a single “pill” button. This button serves a few functions. First of all, it’s the home button when you tap, and the Assistant shortcut when you long-press, just like the old home button. However, when you swipe it up slightly, it reveals the multi-tasking menu, which has also been redesigned. A full swipe up when on the home screen will also bring up the app drawer.
Sliding that pill to the right will quickly bring you back to your previously opened app, while pressing and sliding that button will let you scroll through the last two or three apps to quickly select them.
You can read more about Android P’s gesture navigation here:
- Android P DP2: Google’s new gesture navigation has arrived w/ haptic feedback and contextual buttons
- How to use Android P’s new gesture navigation controls
- How to enable gesture navigation controls on Android P Developer Preview
The New App Switcher
The second massive change in Android P is the new app switcher. Google has completely redesigned this part of Android, and it arrives with a ton of new features in tow. Apps are now listed side-by-side in large rectangles that show you the app’s full content. You can swipe through the list or use gestures to swipe between apps, and do some crazy things like copying or sharing content from an app directly from its preview. Personally, this might be my favorite change.
You can read more about Android P’s new app switcher here:
- Android P DP2: Redesigned recent apps menu ditches ‘Clear All,’ adds new app icon animation and text selection
Markup
Another very notable change within Android P’s second developer preview is Markup. This native screenshot editor saw its debut in the first preview, but it was a bit of a mess at the time. Now, Google has cleaned up this handy tool, fixed its bugs, and added a handy new sharing option. It’s easily one of the most underrated changes we’ve found in Android P so far. You can read more about it here:
The Rest…
We’re still finding more tidbits in Android P, and we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly when we find new features. For now, though, we’ve listed everything we’ve found in Android P DP2 and DP1 below. Be sure to drop a comment below and let us know what your favorite features are so far!
Android P DP2
- Android P DP2: Quick settings reverts to Oreo’s paginated view, shows alarms/ringer mode above
- Android P DP2: Notification shade adds new ‘manage notifications’ shortcut for per-app notification controls
- Android P DP2: New volume slider gets smaller w/ refined design, new ringer mode shortcut
- Android P DP2: Redesigned recent apps menu ditches ‘Clear All,’ adds new app icon animation and text selection
- Android P DP2: ‘Markup’ screenshot editor updated w/ improved cropping, share option
- Android P DP2: Google’s new gesture navigation has arrived w/ haptic feedback and contextual buttons
- Android P DP2: Weather appearing on lockscreen, always-on display for some users
- Android P DP2: Pixel Launcher has a new wallpaper/widget picker, adds popup menu for settings access
- Android P DP2: Lockscreen clock now shows while you input your PIN or pattern lock
- Android P DP2: Google adds a new charging sound to the Pixel 2 and it’s glorious
- Android P DP2: You can now see how terrible an Android phone with two notches would be
Android P DP1
- Android P DP1: There’s a subtle new Battery Saver w/ more scheduling options
- Android P DP1: New nav bar button enables app rotation even w/ auto-rotate disabled
- Android P DP1: iOS-esque ‘text zoom’ tool is now available w/ cursor for text selection
- Android P DP1: New contextual transitions slide into Android’s latest update
- Android P DP1: Wi-Fi quick settings add up/download indicator, Metered preferences
- Android P DP1: Volume slider shifted to side of display w/ shortcut for ringer volume, better Bluetooth headphone control
- Android P DP1: Chrome-like ‘Feature Flags’ enable in-development UIs, functionality
- Android P DP1: Settings menu gets a colorful redesign w/ new pop-out windows
- Android P DP1: Updated easter egg has trippy changing colors
- Android P DP1: Redesigned notification shade arrives w/ new rounded look, redesigned quick settings, and smart replies
- Android P DP1: ‘Markup’ is a built-in screenshot editor w/ drawing & cropping tools
- Android P DP1: Custom overlays such as Substratum no longer work
- Android P DP1: Google adds a screenshot shortcut to the power menu
- Android P DP1: Ambient Display adds battery indicator, lockscreen date gets redesigned
- Android P DP1: Native support for up to 5 simultaneously connected Bluetooth devices
- Android P DP1: New “Lockdown” feature allows for temporarily increasing lockscreen security
- Android P DP1: Refined vibration controls in Settings
- Android P DP1: Google ruins notch-less screens by stopping status bar notification icons midway
- Android P DP1: Pattern unlock now hides the trail as you swipe
- Android P DP1: Google moved the clock to the left side to accommodate notched displays