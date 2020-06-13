In this week’s top stories: Google Stadia picks up official support for the OnePlus 5, 6, & 7 series, the Adobe Photoshop Camera app launches on Android, our Damien Wilde reviews the affordable Nokia 5.3 phone, and more.
This week, Google Stadia dropped quite a few bombshells of news, including experimental support for all Android phones, as well as early touch controls. Alongside that update, Google also rolled out Stadia support for ten more OnePlus phones, from the OnePlus 5 series through to the 7T series.
Starting today, June 11th, Google Stadia is officially compatible with:
- OnePlus 5, 5T
- OnePlus 6, 6T
- OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G
- OnePlus 8, 8 Pro
In other app-related news, Adobe launched their Photoshop Camera app onto the Play Store this week. Photoshop Camera is intended to be a replacement for your phone’s default camera app and includes the ability to add some incredible filters to your photos either before or after taking them.
You can create your own lenses and share them, or download from a growing library of presets from the likes of Billie Eilish and other online influencers. If you’re intrigued, then you can download and give Photoshop Camera whirl over on the Google Play Store right now.
On the Android side of things, affordable phones have been having something of a “moment” in the tech world. This week, our Damien Wilde took time to review the latest affordable phone from the folks at HMD Global, the Nokia 5.3.
Google rolled out a positive change in the world of accessibility this week, bringing support for Bluetooth audio to its Sound Amplifier app. Previously the app was limited to only work with headphones connected through a 3.5mm jack or USB-C. No doubt, this will be a boon to owners of devices like Google’s own Pixel Buds.
Google even points out a useful scenario for wireless headphones. The company offers a tip within the app itself and on a support page for users to place their phone near a TV or speaker and use the headphones to then listen to the audio from a distance. This might be useful even for users who don’t have hearing issues. Though, the functionality could easily be abused, too.
Finally, the folks at OnePlus rolled out a pair of updates for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones. With the update, the OnePlus 8 series is now on the May 2020 patch, and owners will find tweaks and improvements for their phone’s display and cameras.
If you were one of the few that managed to grab the mistakenly distributed OxygenOS 10.5.9 that disabled the Photochrom sensor — AKA X-ray camera. Then you’ll regain the feature by updating to the latest OxygenOS 10.5.10 update on your OnePlus 8 Pro.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android 11 |
- Google launches Android 11 Beta with focus on ‘People, Controls, and Privacy’
- How to install Android 11 Beta on Google Pixel smartphones
- What do you think of Android 11’s new media player controls? [Poll]
- Android 11’s new media player cards can show multiple music/podcast apps at once
- Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 1 [Gallery]
- Google Messages will add beta support for Android 11’s Bubbles this month
Apps & Updates |
- WhatsApp begins testing multi-device logins, improved search, chat clearing, more
- How to use the Google Play Music to YouTube Music transfer tool [Video]
- Google Voice preparing for classic ‘Hangouts deprecation’ [APK Insight]
- Google Stadia now works on Android TV… at least with a hacky workaround [Video]
- Nvidia GeForce Now app adds support for some Android TV devices
Chrome / OS |
- [U: Android too] Google Chrome team moving away from the words ‘blacklist’ and ‘whitelist’ to be more inclusive
- HP launches premium Chromebook x360 14c w/ fingerprint reader, fast charge, Wi-Fi 6
- Chrome for Android picking up slick new autofill bar
Made by Google |
- Google Pixel devices get handy Android Flash Tool links for past updates
- Google surveys 2nd-generation Pixel Buds owners about issues
- Latest Google ‘Sabrina’ Android TV dongle leak details programmable button, specs
- [Update: Specifics] Google working on ‘Bluetooth stability and connectivity’ fixes for Pixel Buds
- [Update: Rolling out] Pixel Buds firmware 296 update will fix static ‘hissing’ issue
- IDC: Google Pixel shipments hit 7.2 million in 2019, passing OnePlus for best year yet
OnePlus |
Samsung |
- [Update: More pics] Samsung ‘BTS Edition’ Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ launch soon
- Samsung’s Wearable app sideloads the Samsung Pay APK, breaking Google rules
Smartwatches |
- The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to come w/ larger display, magnetic charging, more
- [Update: US rollout] Latest update for Samsung Gear S3, Gear Sport adds Bixby, more features
- Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official w/ 1.1-inch color display, magnetic charging, $30 price tag
- Fitbit app reveals work on Google Assistant support, presumably for Versa 2
Videos |
