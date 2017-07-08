This week’s top stories: Ditching Galaxy S8 for the OnePlus 5, best Android phones, Amazon Fire TV mod mimics Android TV, more
In this week’s top stories: OnePlus 5 has some real advantages over Galaxy S8, we round up the best Android phones available now, and a new Amazon Fire TV mod copies the look, feel, and functionality of Android TV.
We kick things off this week with the pros and cons of switching to the OnePlus 5. The phone has had a bit of a rough start with complaints of cheated benchmarks, an upside-down display, and a “jelly effect” while scrolling. Nonetheless, there are still many compelling reasons to make the OnePlus 5 your full-time phone. When booting up, you may be pleasantly surprised at the lack of carrier bloatware and unnecessary pre-installed apps. From a hardware standpoint, it also features a nifty alert slider similar to the iPhone’s.
Also, we have compiled for you a list of the best Android phones that you can buy at the moment. And there is now a mod that essentially turns your Fire TV into an Android TV.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Opinion: Why I ditched my Galaxy S8 for the OnePlus 5
- Best Android phones you can buy [July 2017]
- This crazy mod gives your Amazon Fire TV the look and functionality of Android TV
- July security patch rolling out to Nexus/Pixel devices, factory images & OTAs live
- Comment: An 87 on DxOMark proves that the OnePlus 5’s camera was overhyped
- RED announces modular Hydrogen phone aimed at 3D content with ‘holographic’ display
- Best affordable Android smartphones you can buy [July 2017]
- Always On Ambient Display for Google Pixel hinted at in Android O Developer Preview
- OxygenOS 4.5.5 update rolling out to OnePlus 5, third OTA since last week
- Motorola’s next wave of Moto Mods includes 360-degree camera, DSLR mod, Marshall speaker and mic
- How to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 5
- Latest leak clarifies and reveals new specs for upcoming Moto X4
- Moto X4 image leaks showing off glass back, dual camera, thin side bezels
- Motorola’s dual-camera setup and features get detailed in Moto G5S Plus leak
Wearables |
- Opinion: Some Android Wear watches still haven’t received 2.0, and that’s embarrassing
- ASUS confirms July 11th rollout for Android Wear 2.0 on ZenWatch 3, ZenWatch 2 next month
Google/Chrome |
- Google releases Android Samba Client app for mounting SMB file shares in Files app
- Google Earth now has a few live video feeds courtesy of Explore.org
- G Suite customers can now whitelist specific third-party OAuth apps to improve security
- Have you recently started experiencing performance issues with Gboard? [Poll]
Politics |
- Cabin baggage ban on laptops & tablets over in all but name after latest exemption
- Google DeepMind partnership with UK’s National Health Service ruled to be illegal
This week’s top videos |
- Friday Five: Why you should buy the Samsung Chromebook Pro [Video]
- Google is testing a crazy new launcher for Chrome OS that you can try right now [Video]
- OnePlus 5 6GB vs 8GB speed test shows minimal benefit for the top-tier model [Video]