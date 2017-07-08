This week’s top stories: Ditching Galaxy S8 for the OnePlus 5, best Android phones, Amazon Fire TV mod mimics Android TV, more

- Jul. 8th 2017 5:21 pm PT

In this week’s top stories: OnePlus 5 has some real advantages over Galaxy S8, we round up the best Android phones available now, and a new Amazon Fire TV mod copies the look, feel, and functionality of Android TV.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with the pros and cons of switching to the OnePlus 5. The phone has had a bit of a rough start with complaints of cheated benchmarks, an upside-down display, and a “jelly effect” while scrolling. Nonetheless, there are still many compelling reasons to make the OnePlus 5 your full-time phone. When booting up, you may be pleasantly surprised at the lack of carrier bloatware and unnecessary pre-installed apps. From a hardware standpoint, it also features a nifty alert slider similar to the iPhone’s.

Also, we have compiled for you a list of the best Android phones that you can buy at the moment. And there is now a mod that essentially turns your Fire TV into an Android TV.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week’s top videos |

