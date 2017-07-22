This week’s top stories: Shortcut for Assistant in Chrome OS, Maps shows expected traffic, YouTube redesign available Android TV, more
In this week’s top stories: New code commits reveal a possible keyboard shortcut for Google Assistant in Chrome OS, Google Maps now shows you how much traffic to expect on your route, and the big redesign for YouTube has rolled out to all Android TV devices.
We kick things off this week with the discovery of a possible new keyboard shortcut for Google Assistant in Chrome OS. Late last month a new commit in the code hinted at Google Assistant coming to Chrome OS and a dedicated physical button to launch it. New code commits have now been discovered that point to a keyboard shortcut for launching Assistant on older Chromebooks as well as new top-row keyboard shortcuts.
Also, Google Maps has added a new graph which shows traffic levels throughout the day on the route you’re traveling. This gives you a clear visual on how the traffic will be at a given time. And the new redesign for Android TV’s YouTube app is finally available for the rest of the Android TV ecosystem.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- U.S. Samsung Galaxy S8 owners will finally get Bixby today
- Even Google is going to miss Android’s Blobs
- New Galaxy Note 8 renders show off a boxier S8 with Infinity Display and rear fingerprint sensor
- Nokia 8 tipped to include Snapdragon 835 as dual-cameras and new details leak
- Jide ends development on Android-based Remix OS & consumer products, new enterprise focus
- What apps do you want to gain Bixby support? [Poll]
- President of Samsung Mobile refutes Galaxy S8 sales claims, says it is selling 15% better than S7
- ZenWatch 2 finally getting Android Wear 2.0
- Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will allegedly use the same screen as S8, on-screen fingerprint will likely be attempted
YouTube |
- YouTube’s big redesign for Android TV is now available on ARM devices like the Nvidia Shield
- YouTube TV is now available in 10 more cities around the U.S.
- YouTube shutting down its video editor and photo slideshow tools on September 20
Apps |
- Google Maps will now show you how much traffic to expect on your route
- Google Calendar for Android adds drag & drop gesture to quickly edit event times
- Google Play Protect begins rollout with redesigned ‘Verify Apps’ in Play Services
- Google Allo updated with message reactions, rolling out with version 14
- Google’s Phone app now displays your current location when calling emergency services
- Google Allo 14 reveals coming zoom and blur effects for quick selfie, new Allo web & Data Usage setting pages, more [APK Teardown]
- Google finally brings Motion Stills GIF clip creator app to Android
- Play Music for Android now lists songs/albums directly in search with inline play button
- WhatsApp now supports picture-in-picture video calls in Android O
- OnePlus releases its weather app to Google Play for faster updates
Google |
- Google has built in a keyboard shortcut to launch Google Assistant within Chrome OS
- Are you more inclined to click on an AMP link than a regular one? [Poll]
- Google ‘Feed’ now lets you follow your interests, replacing ‘Google Now’ branding
- Google’s iconic employee bikes are mysteriously being dumped into a local Mountain View creek
- Google’s new ‘Hire’ recruiting app launches w/ Gmail, Google Calendar integration
- Google Fiber CEO departs after five months, Larry Page notes continued commitment
- Google reportedly bringing its new mobile Feed to the web as part of major homepage redesign [Update: mobile web only]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with Lawnchair, a new launcher with Google Now and options galore [Video]
- Setting up Google’s new Backup and Sync desktop tool [Video]
- Google Glass Enterprise Edition officially announced, with multiple upgrades [Video]