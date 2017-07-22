This week’s top stories: Shortcut for Assistant in Chrome OS, Maps shows expected traffic, YouTube redesign available Android TV, more

In this week’s top stories: New code commits reveal a possible keyboard shortcut for Google Assistant in Chrome OS, Google Maps now shows you how much traffic to expect on your route, and the big redesign for YouTube has rolled out to all Android TV devices.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with the discovery of a possible new keyboard shortcut for Google Assistant in Chrome OS. Late last month a new commit in the code hinted at Google Assistant coming to Chrome OS and a dedicated physical button to launch it. New code commits have now been discovered that point to a keyboard shortcut for launching Assistant on older Chromebooks as well as new top-row keyboard shortcuts.

Also, Google Maps has added a new graph which shows traffic levels throughout the day on the route you’re traveling. This gives you a clear visual on how the traffic will be at a given time. And the new redesign for Android TV’s YouTube app is finally available for the rest of the Android TV ecosystem.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

YouTube |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.