This week’s top stories: Pixel 3 & OnePlus 6T leaks, Google Home Hub, Android 9 Pie for Samsung, more

As usual, Pixel leaks have dominated the news cycle this week with several new looks at Google’s plans. We got some new images of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in official Google cases, as well as some new close-up looks at the phone which gave us some new camera details. We also reported on a potential first look of Google’s “Pixel Stand” charging dock.

Following the first reviews of Apple’s iPhone XS hitting the web this week, we noticed a pattern of reviewers praising Apple’s new smart camera, but still claiming Google’s Pixel 2 did just as good, if not better. Not too bad for a year-old device, huh?

Another huge story this week was our first look at the Google Home Hub. Our first look at the device leaked, even revealing many of the key specifications for the device. Shockingly, it may even undercut the rest of the smart display market with a crazy $149 price tag.

More details on the OnePlus 6T also hit the web this week thanks to a leaked render. While the render only shows us a small portion of the device, it does confirm a few details such as the removal of the rear fingerprint sensor and the dual-camera array.

After a couple months of Android 9 Pie being available on Google’s Pixel devices, an early build of Samsung’s take on the latest update also leaked out. The company’s design makes some major changes to the look of the platform, but this early build definitely still has some bugs.

Our own Damien Wilde also took a closer look at two new devices this week with full reviews of the Huawei Y9 and the Moto E5 series.

Kyle Bradshaw also took a first look at an early build of the Chromium browser on Google’s Fuschia OS.

