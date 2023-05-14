9to5Google Weekender: Google I/O recap, and why its AI focus was so important

Google I/O 2023 dominated this past week, with big news from all of Google’s products with a special focus on AI efforts. Here’s everything we saw at Google I/O 2023, and why that focus on AI was so crucial.

Google I/O 2023 recap

Google I/O 2023 had a very clear focus – AI. Sundar Pichai’s traditional introduction to AI included announcements regarding PaLM 2, the new “Magic Editor” in Google Photos, and more. There were also expansions to Google Bard and previews of generative AI within both Google Workspace products (Docs, Gmail, etc) as well as Search.

Google Photos ‘Magic Editor’ uses AI to make drag-and-drop photoshop

PaLM 2 is faster, reasons better, and powers 25 Google products

Google Bard drops waitlist in 180 countries, adds dark theme, Gmail and Docs export

Google branding generative AI in Gmail, Workspace as ‘Duet AI’

Google showcases AI features coming to Search [Video]

Google is emphasizing personal experience with ‘Perspectives’ in Search

The company further revived “Labs” as a way for users to test out these new generative AI products ahead of formal debuts. Related to that, “Project Tailwind” is an impressive AI “notebook” and study tool.

After the AI talk was done, Google moved into talking Android. This actually didn’t include a single mention of Android 14, but did reveal that Google is – surprise surprise – bringing more AI features to Android. This includes generative AI wallpapers that will be complemented by new lockscreen clocks. Google also announced the “Find My Device” network that will work with trackers, headphones, and more. We also got Wear OS 4 and new Android Auto and Google TV news outside of the Google I/O keynote.

Finally, the show closed out with new Google Pixel announcements. That includes the Pixel 7a, which is already available for purchase, and we have a full review, too.

Beyond that, there was the formal reveal of the Google Pixel Tablet, a $499 home-focused Android tablet, and the Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone.

Other related announcements included the new Google Home app, which is now widely rolling out to all users. Google also confirmed new Nest cameras coming to the Home app and Matter support on iOS.

AI responsibility was the most important part of the show

A pretty big segment of Google I/O, before diving into Android, was focused on Google’s efforts in AI responsibility. This included ensuring that its AI-generated images are marked to reduce the spread of misinformation.

This segment was considered boring by more than a few folks at the event and reacting on Twitter, but we’d like to point out that it was by far the most important part of the entire presentation. AI is a powerful tool, but it’s a technology that’s advancing incredibly quickly with limitless possibilities.

Throughout the release of Bard and other generative AI efforts, Google has kept things relatively tame, with limits and disclaimers all over. It has kept Google from matching the impressive output of ChatGPT and Bing, but it’s also what sets the company apart. Google I/O was Google’s chance to not only show the world what its AI is capable of and what’s in the pipeline, but also its chance to show everyone how it is working to roll out AI with as few negative impacts as possible.

Boring? Sure. Important? Incredibly so.

This Week’s (Other) Top Stories

YouTube might block ad blockers

YouTube this week confirmed a test that will play with blocking users from using the site if they have an ad blocker enabled. It’s unclear how widely the test is being done, but obvious users are not very happy about it.

Android 14 Beta 2 is out

In the midst of Google I/O, Android 14’s second beta was released. It’s a fairly minor update overall, with some visual tweaks throughout and a new clipboard tool.

More Top Stories

