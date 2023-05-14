9to5Google Weekender: Google I/O recap, and why its AI focus was so important

Google I/O 2023 dominated this past week, with big news from all of Google’s products with a special focus on AI efforts. Here’s everything we saw at Google I/O 2023, and why that focus on AI was so crucial.
9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up here!
Google I/O 2023 recap
Google I/O 2023 had a very clear focus – AI. Sundar Pichai’s traditional introduction to AI included announcements regarding PaLM 2, the new “Magic Editor” in Google Photos, and more. There were also expansions to Google Bard and previews of generative AI within both Google Workspace products (Docs, Gmail, etc) as well as Search.
Google Photos ‘Magic Editor’ uses AI to make drag-and-drop photoshop
PaLM 2 is faster, reasons better, and powers 25 Google products
Google Bard drops waitlist in 180 countries, adds dark theme, Gmail and Docs export
Google branding generative AI in Gmail, Workspace as ‘Duet AI’
Google showcases AI features coming to Search [Video]
Google is emphasizing personal experience with ‘Perspectives’ in Search
The company further revived “Labs” as a way for users to test out these new generative AI products ahead of formal debuts. Related to that, “Project Tailwind” is an impressive AI “notebook” and study tool.
- Google Labs returns with AI-based features, sign up now
- How to sign up for Google’s latest AI features in Labs
- Google’s ‘Project Tailwind’ is an AI notebook that helps with study and more
- Google unveils ‘Codey,’ programming-focused generative AI model
After the AI talk was done, Google moved into talking Android. This actually didn’t include a single mention of Android 14, but did reveal that Google is – surprise surprise – bringing more AI features to Android. This includes generative AI wallpapers that will be complemented by new lockscreen clocks. Google also announced the “Find My Device” network that will work with trackers, headphones, and more. We also got Wear OS 4 and new Android Auto and Google TV news outside of the Google I/O keynote.
- Android 14 adding lockscreen clocks and shortcuts, gen AI wallpapers
- Android launching ‘Find My Device network’ for tracker tags, headphones, more
- These trackers support Android’s new ‘Find My Device’ network
- Google announces Wear OS 4, Gmail and Calendar for watches, more
- Android Auto getting a Weather Channel app, Zoom and Microsoft Teams support
- Android Automotive OS 14 will be able to use multiple in-car displays, YouTube app coming
- Waze will show EV stations on Android Auto and CarPlay
- Everything new for developers at Google I/O: Android Studio, Flutter, AI, and more
- Google TV and Android TV apps get a new design language [Gallery]
- Google announces Chromebook app streaming for Pixel, Xiaomi
- You can use Messages RCS to check-in and save Google Wallet boarding passes
Finally, the show closed out with new Google Pixel announcements. That includes the Pixel 7a, which is already available for purchase, and we have a full review, too.
- Google announces Pixel 7a powered by Tensor G2 chip, face unlock for $499
- Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a and get the best deal
- Review: Pixel 7a affordably delivers on every promise of the Pixel series
Beyond that, there was the formal reveal of the Google Pixel Tablet, a $499 home-focused Android tablet, and the Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone.
- Google Pixel Tablet costs $499, available June 20
- Google Pixel Fold goes official for $1,799, ships June 27 with free Pixel Watch
- Pixel Fold and Tablet hands-on: Unexpected first-generation surprises [Gallery]
- Pixel Buds A-Series launch in new ‘Sea’ color
Other related announcements included the new Google Home app, which is now widely rolling out to all users. Google also confirmed new Nest cameras coming to the Home app and Matter support on iOS.
- Google Home app redesign leaves beta with new Wear OS and tablet features
- Google Home app will fully support legacy Nest Cam starting in July
- Google Home app for iOS is getting Matter support
- ‘Home Panel’ brings more smart home controls to Google Pixel lockscreens [Video]
AI responsibility was the most important part of the show
A pretty big segment of Google I/O, before diving into Android, was focused on Google’s efforts in AI responsibility. This included ensuring that its AI-generated images are marked to reduce the spread of misinformation.
This segment was considered boring by more than a few folks at the event and reacting on Twitter, but we’d like to point out that it was by far the most important part of the entire presentation. AI is a powerful tool, but it’s a technology that’s advancing incredibly quickly with limitless possibilities.
Throughout the release of Bard and other generative AI efforts, Google has kept things relatively tame, with limits and disclaimers all over. It has kept Google from matching the impressive output of ChatGPT and Bing, but it’s also what sets the company apart. Google I/O was Google’s chance to not only show the world what its AI is capable of and what’s in the pipeline, but also its chance to show everyone how it is working to roll out AI with as few negative impacts as possible.
Boring? Sure. Important? Incredibly so.
This Week’s (Other) Top Stories
YouTube might block ad blockers
YouTube this week confirmed a test that will play with blocking users from using the site if they have an ad blocker enabled. It’s unclear how widely the test is being done, but obvious users are not very happy about it.
Android 14 Beta 2 is out
In the midst of Google I/O, Android 14’s second beta was released. It’s a fairly minor update overall, with some visual tweaks throughout and a new clipboard tool.
- Android 14 Beta 2 hands-on: Top new features [Video]
- Here’s everything new in Android 14 Beta 2 [Gallery]
- Android 14 Beta is now available for devices from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more
More Top Stories
- Review: Walmart’s new Google TV box is the best deal in streaming
- Google Weather for Android finally getting Material You redesign
- How to check your Samsung Galaxy phone’s battery health
- Walmart’s Google TV box is finally, officially available
- Here’s the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable in all three colors [Gallery]
- WhatsApp seems to be using the microphone constantly, claimed to be an Android bug
- OnePlus Pad is shipping now, comes with free folio case
- Google One VPN readying ‘broader IP address region’ setting
- Straightforward ‘Pixel Watch 2’ name leaks
- How to find your phone number on Android devices
From the rest of 9to5
9to5Mac: Foldable iPhone and iPad: Here’s what the latest rumors say
Electrek: New Tesla Model 3 refresh leaked photo reveals steering wheel
9to5Toys: Review: Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 might not be AirPods Max, but it’s the next best thing
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments