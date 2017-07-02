This week’s top stories: ARKit vs. Google’s Tango, new Fi-compatible device coming, Galaxy Note 8 leaks, more
In this week’s top stories: Google’s Tango may have met its match with Apple’s new ARKit, Project Fi announces a mysterious new mid-tier device, and new Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveal some odd design choices.
We kick things off this week with speculation about the future of augmented reality. Until recently, Google has led the charge with its Tango technology which produces impressive results, but with limited hardware compatibility. Apple, however, is seeking to claim its stake with its brand new ARKit. ARKit is able to produce results comparable to Tango, but without the cumbersome hardware requirements.
Also, Project Fi has announced that one of its partners will be releasing a “new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price” sometime this year. And the first renders of the Galaxy Note 8 have leaked, revealing a design similar to previous Note devices, but with dual cameras and an unusually high fingerprint sensor.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Comment: Better performance or not, ARKit on iOS 11 is already destroying Google’s Tango
- Early Galaxy Note 8 leaks show a familiar design w/ odd camera & fingerprint sensor placement
- Comment: Hey OnePlus, that ‘natural’ and ‘subtle’ jelly scrolling on the OnePlus 5 is enough to keep me away
- Luxury smartphone maker Vertu learns the hard way that people don’t want $20,000 phones
- This Android experiment uses app shortcuts to make working train tracks on your homescreen
- How to use picture-in-picture with Google Chrome on Android O Developer Preview
- Given what we know about Walleye and Taimen at this point, which interests you more? [Poll]
- OnePlus 5 owners reporting ‘jelly’ scrolling lag issue [Updated]
- Samsung is fixing some of the Galaxy S8’s lag issues with a launcher update
- Sharp’s latest Android One device for Japan has a whopping 4 day battery life
Accessories|
Apps |
- Latest version of Google Play Music crashing at launch for some, Bluetooth likely culprit
- How to fix Google Play Music v7.9 crash
- Google Photos testing new share menu with carousel to quickly select multiple images
- Google Play Store v8.0 adds inline changelogs to the app updates menu
- Hit Silicon Valley app ‘Not Hotdog’ launches on Android, identifies hotdog-like food
Google |
- Project Fi confirms a new mid-tier partner device will support its service later this year
- Google Home begins rolling out support for Bluetooth streaming
- Google Home proves 6 times better at searches than Amazon Echo in 3,000 question quiz
- Google News on the web gets Material redesign w/ simplified navigation, more perspectives
- Comment: Google+ still exists six years later, but I finally gave up on it because of the rampant spam
This week’s top videos |
- OnePlus 5 first Android phone to beat the iPhone in speed test … kind of [Video]
- Moto Z2 Play unboxing with new speaker and battery Moto Mods [Video]
- Review: Nest Cam IQ is one of the best security cameras around, but it ain’t cheap [Video]