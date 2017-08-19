This week’s top stories: Essential Phone now available, Nest thermostat redesign, Android 7.1.1 rolling out to Nexus 6, more
In this week’s top stories: The Essential Phone is now available for purchase, leaked images reveal a new design for Nest, and Android 7.1.1 is finally resuming its rollout to the Nexus 6.
We kick things off this week with the release of the Essential Phone. The phone is available from Essential and multiple retailers for $699. For now, the “Black Moon” variant of the phone is the only one shipping, but the “Pure White” model is still a few weeks away from landing in the hands of customers.
Also, leaked images reveal a new design for the Nest thermostat. The new device is round with a white ring bezel and features a Nest logo at the very bottom. And Android 7.1.1 has begun rolling out to the Nexus 6 following numerous complaints of issues that the update caused for the phone earlier this year.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Essential Phone is now available for purchase, company promises Nexus-esque update policy [Update]
- Android 7.1.1 is finally resuming its rollout to the Nexus 6
- Essential Phone in ‘Black Moon’ will begin shipping within 7 days
- Transparent Google Feed and tabbed Google app widely rolling out to the Pixel
- Google Pixel 2: Revealed in HTC FCC filing w/ Android 8.0.1, ‘Active Edge’ squeeze feature
- Which Android phone coming this fall are you most excited about? [Poll]
- Google essentially just confirmed that Android O will be ‘Oreo’
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Latest leaks show off the phone in ‘Deep Sea Blue’
- Galaxy Note 8: Brochure leak confirms final specs and design ahead of next week’s event
- Galaxy Note 8: Best Buy employee hints at potential next day availability on August 24th
- LG V30: Leaked render shows off handset from multiple angles
- Opinion: There are lots of great Android phones coming this fall, but I’m most excited about V30
- Android Instant Apps now work on 500 million devices across the globe
- Sony Xperia XZ1: The successor to the XZ Premium gets shown off in new renders [Gallery]
- The ZTE Blade Z Max offers dual-cameras, 4,080 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 435 for just $129
- Galaxy Note 8: Hands-on photos reveal our clearest look yet at the phone [Gallery]
Accessories |
- Leaked image reveals new Nest thermostat w/ first significant redesign in years
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro leaks, features swim tracking, new wrist strap, more [Gallery]
- OnePlus offers OnePlus 5 + DJI Osmo bundle for $724, backpack bundles w/ Mavic & Spark
Apps |
- Google testing a fresh coat of paint for current location menu in Google Maps
- ‘Hamilton’ app built with Flutter, the new Google mobile SDK also used for Fuchsia OS
- Gboard 6.5 beta adds sticker integration w/ Bitmoji & others, keyboard & themes tweaks
- Google Contacts is now available on all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later
- Google Contacts app could soon bring QR codes, slightly redesigned contact cards
Google |
- Likelihood that top Googlers use Android Wear in their normal life, rated (w/ evidence) [Gallery]
- How to make Allo for web look identical to Google Hangouts
- Material Design UI being tested with Google Calendar on desktop [Gallery]
- Google Home Preview Program is now open to all
- Google Allo for web rolling out, and you can try it now w/ Allo 16 for Android [Gallery]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Google Camera with HDR+ on non-Google phones [Video]
- Google is working on a new in-call home screen floating bubble for the Phone app [Video]
- Samsung’s latest Note 8 teaser is all about doing ‘bigger things’ [Video]
- Motorola HQ: Taking a tour through the Moto makers’ workplace [Video]