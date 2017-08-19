This week’s top stories: Essential Phone now available, Nest thermostat redesign, Android 7.1.1 rolling out to Nexus 6, more

In this week’s top stories: The Essential Phone is now available for purchase, leaked images reveal a new design for Nest, and Android 7.1.1 is finally resuming its rollout to the Nexus 6.

We kick things off this week with the release of the Essential Phone. The phone is available from Essential and multiple retailers for $699. For now, the “Black Moon” variant of the phone is the only one shipping, but the “Pure White” model is still a few weeks away from landing in the hands of customers.

Also, leaked images reveal a new design for the Nest thermostat. The new device is round with a white ring bezel and features a Nest logo at the very bottom. And Android 7.1.1 has begun rolling out to the Nexus 6 following numerous complaints of issues that the update caused for the phone earlier this year.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

