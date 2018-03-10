This week’s top stories: Motorola layoffs, Android P DP1, new design for Google+, more

In this week’s top stories: Rumors of significant layoffs at Motorola in Chicago, Android P is shaping up to be a big update, and Google+ for Android gets a bright new redesign.
We kick things off this week with rumors (and later confirmation) of major Motorola layoffs. The whisperings seem to have originated with one supposed ex-employee saying that the company has told as much as half of its Chicago workforce that their last day of work will be April 6th.
Also, Google released the Android P Developer Preview and it’s a big update with numerous functional and visual changes. And the latest version of Google+ for Android has rolled out with a brighter, white design.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy [Updated]
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]
- KGI: Galaxy Note 9 likely dropping in-display fingerprint sensor ‘due to technological difficulties’
- March security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- HTC U12 design details leak hinting at a familiar design w/ special matte white metal finish
- Android P DP1: Google ruins notch-less screens by stopping status bar notification icons midway
- Google launches Android P Developer Preview 1 w/ notification revamp, increased app privacy & security, notch support
- How to force Google Pixel’s ‘dark mode’ with any wallpaper w/ ‘LWP+’
- Alleged OnePlus 6 benchmark screenshots seem to confirm 19:9 aspect ratio and notch
- How to control your Android phone from your computer with Scrcpy
- How to manually install Android P Developer Preview 1 on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Here’s where to download Android P system images for Pixel, Pixel 2, Android Beta Program won’t arrive until next preview
- HTC U12 could launch in April, alleged specs leak w/ Snapdragon 845, 5.99-inch display, 6GB RAM, 3,420mAh battery
- Android P DP1: Redesigned notification shade arrives w/ new rounded look, redesigned quick settings, and smart replies
- How to use Android P’s ‘Markup’ screenshot editor on any Android device
Accessories |
- XtremeSkins for Pixelbook Review: Giving Google’s laptop a Pixel 2 XL makeover
- Review: The ‘LOFT’ turns your Google Home portable with an embedded battery
- Amazon’s Chromecast listing has disappeared after showing no stock for months
- Google Pixel Buds prep Double Tap for next track & Triple Tap/in-ear detection to sleep [APK Insight]
- Google Home expands free calls to the UK, live now
Apps |
- Google+ for Android adopts a brighter design, white bottom bar
- Gmail for Android will soon match your inbox type on the web
- Google Lens is rolling out now to all Android devices, coming soon to iOS [Update]
- Google Translate for Android updated w/ redesigned controls, dedicated voice input key
- Spotify is blocking playback on modified apps that give users premium features for free
- Explore Disney parks with Street View in Google Maps
- Starting today, Google Maps will let you navigate as Nintendo’s Mario all week
- Chrome 65 for Android rolling out w/ new Languages menu, ‘Simplified views’ option
Google |
- Chrome 65 rolling out to Mac, Windows, Linux w/ new developer & security features
- Google’s Quantum AI Lab announces new ‘Bristlecone’ quantum processor
- Google and Huawei facing class-action lawsuit over bootloop issue on Nexus 6P
- YouTube’s music service won’t launch in March, ‘never our plan’ to launch at SXSW
- Indie developer creates online demo of Fuchsia’s Capybara layout
- Google planning an Assistant ‘fun house’ for SXSW to showcase ‘voice-activated insanity’
This week’s top videos |
- This is Google Assistant’s powerful, upcoming Routines feature [Video]
- Friday Five: Top 5 new Android P features and redesigns [Video]