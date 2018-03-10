This week’s top stories: Motorola layoffs, Android P DP1, new design for Google+, more

- Mar. 10th 2018 8:35 am PT

View Comments

In this week’s top stories: Rumors of significant layoffs at Motorola in Chicago, Android P is shaping up to be a big update, and Google+ for Android gets a bright new redesign.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with rumors (and later confirmation) of major Motorola layoffs. The whisperings seem to have originated with one supposed ex-employee saying that the company has told as much as half of its Chicago workforce that their last day of work will be April 6th.

Also, Google released the Android P Developer Preview and it’s a big update with numerous functional and visual changes. And the latest version of Google+ for Android has rolled out with a brighter, white design.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android | 

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top Android and Google stories.

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800