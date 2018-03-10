This week’s top stories: Motorola layoffs, Android P DP1, new design for Google+, more

In this week’s top stories: Rumors of significant layoffs at Motorola in Chicago, Android P is shaping up to be a big update, and Google+ for Android gets a bright new redesign.

We kick things off this week with rumors (and later confirmation) of major Motorola layoffs. The whisperings seem to have originated with one supposed ex-employee saying that the company has told as much as half of its Chicago workforce that their last day of work will be April 6th.

Also, Google released the Android P Developer Preview and it’s a big update with numerous functional and visual changes. And the latest version of Google+ for Android has rolled out with a brighter, white design.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

