This week’s top stories: RIP Google Allo, Microsoft adopts Chromium, Pixel 3 updates, more

In this week’s top stories: We report on the death of Google Allo just hours before it’s confirmed, Microsoft shockingly adopts Chromium for its new Edge browser, Pixel 3 gets new updates and more special offers, and much more.
There’s been a lot of news in recent weeks around Google’s messaging strategy, and we delivered an exclusive report earlier this week regarding the death of Allo. The short-lived messaging app was later confirmed to be shutting down in early 2019, leaving users just a few short months to move away from the strategy.
- After months-long ‘pause,’ shortlived Google Allo messaging app will soon be sunset for good
- Google officially confirms Allo shutdown for 2019, move away from ‘classic Hangouts’
- Google Allo 27 preps for shutdown w/ new chat and photo/video export [APK Insight]
Further, our own Abner Li took a brief look at Google’s messaging strategy now, in the past, and what’s to come.
So in the near future, all of this comes down to Google’s messaging and video efforts separated into four apps in two categories: Messages with RCS & Duo for “friends,” or consumer use cases, and Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet for “teams” as part of G Suite, or primarily enterprise use cases.
Meanwhile, with the death of Hangouts also on the horizon, Kyle Bradshaw took a closer look at its possible replacement, Hangouts Chat. Long story short, things aren’t looking too bright there…
With all the buzz recently around (the recently dubbed) “Hangouts classic” shutting down, in favor of Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, we took some time as a group to give Hangouts Chat a hands-on trial. Needless to say, things didn’t go smoothly.
Another somewhat shocking story this week arrived with the reveal that Microsoft would be rebuilding its Edge browser to run off of Chromium. News first broke early in the week, but Microsoft later confirmed that it would rewrite its browser on the same base as Google Chrome citing “improve compatibility” as a major reason.
- Microsoft confirms Edge rewrite based on Google’s Chromium for ‘improved compatibility’
- Microsoft is reportedly ditching Edge on Windows 10 for a Chromium-based browser
In Pixel news, the latest round of security updates for the Pixel 3 promised some much-needed changes for the device. This includes, most notably, fixes for RAM management. The Pixel 3 also saw more special offers this week with a free Pixel Stand wireless charger and a spare set of USB-C earbuds with any Google Store purchase.
- Google addresses Pixel 3 RAM management, camera performance, and more w/ December security patch
- December security patch rolling out to Pixel & Nexus, factory images and OTAs live
- Google Pixel 3 comes with a free Pixel Stand and extra earbuds w/ Google Store purchase
- Latest Pixel 3 offer cuts off $125 or more with Google One promotion
Ahead of its official reveal next week, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition also leaked out in new renders late this past week. It shows off a unique black/orange build, as well as some crazy specifications under the hood.
Leaks courtesy of Ishan Agarwal show a promotional press image that details much of the spec sheet, which includes a whopping 10GB RAM, and the next iteration of what OnePlus used to call Dash Charge. This new Warp Charge 30 is seemingly touted at providing a day’s power in under 30 minutes.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
ANDROID |
- Hands on: Mobvoi Ticwatch C2 is one of the best Wear OS watches, launches today for $199
- Qualcomm reveals Snapdragon 855, next-gen chip powering 2019 Android flagships
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie/One UI beta now available in US, here’s how to sign up
- Android Ice Cream Sandwich no longer supported by Google Play Services as active users dwindle
- Review: Xiaomi Mi Box S delivers Android TV and 4K HDR for an incredible value at $59 [Video]
- Review: Huawei Watch GT a smartwatch without the brains [Video]
- Cam Compare: Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3 XL – Which solo camera reigns supreme?
- Nokia 8.1 goes official w/ Snapdragon 710, notched 6.18-inch display, Android Pie, €399/$450
- Barnes and Noble’s 7-inch Nook Android tablet now includes 16GB of storage for $49
PIXEL |
- Google Pixel 3 Starter Kit: Cases, screen protectors, and more for your new phone [Video]
- More carriers to support Pixel 3 eSIM as Google helping build more eSIM Android phones
- Verizon launching Universal Profile RCS ‘Chat’ for Pixel 3 on December 6th
GOOGLE |
- Google Assistant launching personalized audio news feed w/ shorter stories & updates
- The official Android Emulator is picking up support for Fuchsia’s Zircon kernel
- YouTube Rewind 2018 recaps the year in trends, memes and reveals top trending videos
CHROME |
- Chrome 71 for Mac, Windows, Linux rolling out w/ ad removal on abusive sites, billing protection
- Chrome OS to get Firebase App Indexing for Android apps and keyword search for Linux apps
- Chrome 71 for Android rolling out w/ settings tweaks, billing warning, more
APPS & UPDATES |
- Google Play Best of 2018 Awards reveal top Android apps, books, and movies
- Google Duo for Android rolling out faster video messaging
- Google app 8.70 preps personalized audio news, Material Theme tweaks, adds Pixel Stand Ambient Display setting [APK Insight]
- Messages 3.9 preps spam protection and calendar, file sharing [APK Insight]
- Google Allo 27 preps for shutdown w/ new chat and photo/video export [APK Insight]
- Google Phone 27 preps tweaked feedback as Favorites redesign, Call Screen on 2016 Pixel rolls out [APK Insight]
