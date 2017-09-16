This week’s top stories: What iPhone X means for Android, Bose ‘QuietComfort 35 II’ have Google Assistant built-in, more

In this week’s top stories: We take a look at how Apple’s take on the bezel-less UI with the new iPhone X is inferior to Android’s take, we exclusively reveal Bose’s new headphones with Google Assistant built in, and benchmarks for the iPhone X unfortunately beat all the best Android phones.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Also, we exclusively revealed this week that a pair of forthcoming headphones from Bose will be some of the first to ship with Google Assistant built-in. We’ve been tracking this stories since we first saw references to “Bisto” in the Google app earlier this year, and we’ve finally definitively proven that the device codenamed “Baywolf” are these new Bose headphones.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.