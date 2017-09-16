This week’s top stories: What iPhone X means for Android, Bose ‘QuietComfort 35 II’ have Google Assistant built-in, more

- Sep. 16th 2017 1:35 pm PT

View Comments

In this week’s top stories: We take a look at how Apple’s take on the bezel-less UI with the new iPhone X is inferior to Android’s take, we exclusively reveal Bose’s new headphones with Google Assistant built in, and benchmarks for the iPhone X unfortunately beat all the best Android phones.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with lots of big Apple news — specifically the iPhone X — and what it means for Google’s platform. We take a look at how its bezel-less UI is an absolutely disaster compared to Android’s interpretation. We also took a closer look at the benchmarks for the new iPhone X and compare them to the latest Android handsets.

Also, we exclusively revealed this week that a pair of forthcoming headphones from Bose will be some of the first to ship with Google Assistant built-in. We’ve been tracking this stories since we first saw references to “Bisto” in the Google app earlier this year, and we’ve finally definitively proven that the device codenamed “Baywolf” are these new Bose headphones.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android | 

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
Top Stories

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800