This week’s top stories: What iPhone X means for Android, Bose ‘QuietComfort 35 II’ have Google Assistant built-in, more
In this week’s top stories: We take a look at how Apple’s take on the bezel-less UI with the new iPhone X is inferior to Android’s take, we exclusively reveal Bose’s new headphones with Google Assistant built in, and benchmarks for the iPhone X unfortunately beat all the best Android phones.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
We kick things off this week with lots of big Apple news — specifically the iPhone X — and what it means for Google’s platform. We take a look at how its bezel-less UI is an absolutely disaster compared to Android’s interpretation. We also took a closer look at the benchmarks for the new iPhone X and compare them to the latest Android handsets.
Also, we exclusively revealed this week that a pair of forthcoming headphones from Bose will be some of the first to ship with Google Assistant built-in. We’ve been tracking this stories since we first saw references to “Bisto” in the Google app earlier this year, and we’ve finally definitively proven that the device codenamed “Baywolf” are these new Bose headphones.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Yes, that Huawei-made ‘Nexus’ tablet was cancelled, and that’s probably a good thing
- Google renames the kernel in Fuchsia OS from ‘Magenta’ to ‘Zircon’
- Qualcomm posts a list of all of the ‘firsts’ Android beat Apple to, but with a hilarious number of mistakes
- Some Nexus 6Ps bought from Google Store, Project Fi are being replaced w/ Pixel XLs
- Pixel 2 XL possibly revealed in FCC filing that confirms LG as manufacturer
- Comment: Google needs to start giving users more control over Android backups
- Which of today’s Apple announcements do you wish would reach Google and Android? [Poll]
- Essential Phone vs. Google Pixel XL: How does the first flagship from the father of Android compare to Google’s?
- Some Pixel users on Android Oreo receiving ‘Android 7.1.2’ update OTA
- How to unlock your Android device with camera-based face recognition
- Android TV is coming to the cable box thanks to new 4K HDR options from Arris
- Xiaomi announces the Mi Mix 2 and Mi Note 3, a better bezel-less flagship and mid-ranger for the end of 2017
Accessories |
- Review: Moto Gamepad Mod offers expansive controls and extra battery life [Video]
- Tech21 cases for the Galaxy Note 8 protect your $1000 investment [Video]
Apps |
- Comment: I forgot how great Google’s Duo actually is, especially thanks to audio calling
- Google is integrating Duo into the Pixel’s dialer app
- Google announces the winning apps of the 2017 Material Design Awards
Google |
- Google confirms October 4th event for the next Pixel [Video]
- Of course there are Easter Eggs on Google’s October 4th event teaser page
- Google hints at upcoming October 4th event with phone-teasing billboard
- Time to feel old — Google.com was first registered 20 years ago today
- Comment: Apple just nailed 4K pricing and upgrades, and Google should follow
This week’s top videos |
- Friday 5: Getting started with and setting up the Galaxy Note 8 [Video]
- Review: Moto Gamepad Mod offers expansive controls and extra battery life [Video]
- Tech21 cases for the Galaxy Note 8 protect your $1000 investment [Video]
- Unboxing the Michael Kors Sofie and Grayson luxury smartwatches [Video]