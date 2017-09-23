This week’s top stories: Google Assistant features revealed, Project Fi trade-in program, Pixel 2 XL renders leak, more
In this week’s top stories: Google app 7.12 reveals some new features for Pixel 2, Project Fi announces a phone trade-in program, and Pixel 2 XL leaks reveal the first official-looking renders as well as some other information.
We kick things off this week with an examination of the new Google app update, which reveals a number of features being developed for the Google Assistant. New customization options might allow users to select different voices and hotwords. The update also includes references to the Pixel 2’s rumored squeezable frame, sleep sounds, and more podcast controls.
Also, alongside Wednesday’s announcement and launch of Android One in the US, Google’s Project Fi is introducing a trade-in program that’ll allow users to send in old devices to receive a credit that can be used to purchase a new phone. And new Pixel 2 XL render leaks have revealed the name, design, pricing, and storage sizes of the much anticipated phone.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Google app 7.12 reveals Pixel 2’s squeeze feature, customizable Assistant voices/hotword, Sleep Sounds, more [APK Teardown]
- Pixel 2 XL renders leak confirming name, storage tiers, colors, likely starting at $849
- This Android app lets you ’embrace the notch’ from the iPhone X on your phone
- Android One launches in the US with Moto X4, available on Project Fi at $399
- Huawei Mate 10: First real-world photo shows off super slim bezels
- Pixel 2: New leaks confirm ‘Kinda Blue’ color, 64/128GB storage, $649 starting price point
- Nokia already finishing up Android 8.0 Oreo for the Nokia 8, release likely soon
- First alleged photos of the BlackBerry Krypton pop up
- You can now sort of disable the annoying Bixby button on your Galaxy S8/Note 8
Accessories |
- Nest’s Hello doorbell allows for HD video monitoring, coming in 2018
- Nest Secure makes home security easy to install and ditches passcodes, starter kit lands at $499
- This is how headphones with Google Assistant built-in might work
- Hands-on: Bose QC35 II headphones with Google Assistant
- Nest Cam IQ Outdoor goes official w/ facial recognition, weather proofing, $349 price tag
- Watch Nest unveil its latest product right here starting at 9 AM PT [Livestream]
- Here’s how a Googler explains headphones with Google Assistant built-in are actually useful
Apps |
- Snapseed’s first update in months is a complete redesign w/ bottom bar, easier access to tools
- Gboard 6.6 beta redesigns ‘Languages’ picker, simplifies setting alternate keyboard layouts
- This open-source Android app is designed to detect nearby credit card skimmers
- Google Keep is gaining 4 new colors for even more vibrant note-taking
Google |
- Project Fi introduces a trade-in program, likely coming to Google Store for Pixel 2
- Google’s convertible Chrome OS ‘Pixelbook’ leaks w/ ‘Pen’ accessory, starts at $1199
- Is $1200 too much to spend for a Pixel-branded Chromebook? [Poll]
- Trading in HTC to be halted for major announcement tomorrow as Google takeover rumored
- Google acquiring a part of HTC’s smartphone business, non-exclusive IP rights for $1.1 billion
- ‘Google Home Mini’ leaks in three colors, reportedly priced at $49
- Google updates Material Design with guidelines for Android Oreo and ‘Offline states’
- Google+ posts on the web redesigned with simplified comments view
This week’s top videos |
- Exclusive: First unboxing of Google Glass Enterprise Edition [Gallery + Video]
- As iPhone moves to Face ID, Android still offers more variety with unlocking tech [Video]
- Review: Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s best productivity phone I can’t afford [Video]
- Huawei pokes fun at Apple’s iPhone X, claims Mate 10 will be ‘the real AI phone’ [Video]