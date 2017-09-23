This week’s top stories: Google Assistant features revealed, Project Fi trade-in program, Pixel 2 XL renders leak, more

In this week’s top stories: Google app 7.12 reveals some new features for Pixel 2, Project Fi announces a phone trade-in program, and Pixel 2 XL leaks reveal the first official-looking renders as well as some other information.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with an examination of the new Google app update, which reveals a number of features being developed for the Google Assistant. New customization options might allow users to select different voices and hotwords. The update also includes references to the Pixel 2’s rumored squeezable frame, sleep sounds, and more podcast controls.

Also, alongside Wednesday’s announcement and launch of Android One in the US, Google’s Project Fi is introducing a trade-in program that’ll allow users to send in old devices to receive a credit that can be used to purchase a new phone. And new Pixel 2 XL render leaks have revealed the name, design, pricing, and storage sizes of the much anticipated phone.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.