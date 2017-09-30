This week’s top stories: Google preparing customizable ‘Google Bar’, revisiting Google Pixel, redesigned Google Lens, more
In this week’s top stories: Google is working on a customizable “Google Bar” search widget for Google app, we discuss where the Pixel still shines a year after its release, and we catch a glimpse of the redesigned Google Lens in Google Assistant.
We kick things off this week with new revelations about the planned Google Bar. Since it was revealed in last weeks teardown of the Google App, we have been able to activate the feature to reveal that future versions of the Google app could allow users to customize the search bar widget. Customization options may include the logo, shape, color, and shading of the bar.
Also, we have decided to revisit the original Pixel and Pixel XL, which have aged better than just about any other Android phones we’ve seen. We also get a first look at the redesigned Google Lens for Google Assistant. In addition, we were able to initiate the new male Assistant voice that we spotted last week.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Pixel 2: Two new rumors point to redesigned Pixel Launcher, camera portrait mode, music recognition
- If even real, leaked ‘Ultra pixel’ slides are most likely just Pixel 2 XL marketing materials
- Essential Phone: Sprint estimated to have sold 5,000 devices since carrier launch
Accessories |
- Exclusive: Google is developing a higher-end Google Home ‘Max’ w/ stereo speakers
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Review: Google Assistant is a game changer for my favorite headphones ever
- Google and Levi’s sold just 3 Jacquard-enabled jackets in the first 2 hours of sales in LA
- Is $350 too much for Levi’s Jacquard-enabled Trucker jacket? [Poll]
- Hands on w/ the first portable Google Assistant smart speaker, the Mobvoi TicHome Mini
- Google is apparently working on a competitor to the Amazon Echo Show
- Ahead of Google event, Amazon announces Echo, Echo Plus speakers and Echo Spot alarm clock
- Google and Levi’s Jacquard Trucker Jacket can only be washed up to 10 times
- Google might release their own Bluetooth headphones w/ Assistant next week
Apps |
- Google Maps for Android rolling out new FAB for switching map layers, overlays
- Google’s SMS app appears to be picking up smart replies and a crazy new attachment UI
- How to move Chrome’s address bar to the bottom of the display
- Google Allo 19 adds ‘In Apps’ search integration, prepares camera effects, Firefox web support, more [APK Teardown]
- PSA: Here’s how to get access to 280-character tweets before Twitter rolls it out to all
- Google app adds Pinned and App Shortcuts for Entertainment, Sports, and other sections
Google |
- Google Store trade-in program adds Pixel and Pixel XL values ahead of next week
- Material redesign of Gmail on the web planned w/ Smart reply, Snoozing, Smart grouping
- First Google Store, Project Fi trade-in kits appear, apparently provide minimal protection during shipping
- Note taking apps are coming to the Chrome OS lockscreen, starting with Google Keep
- Google Slides updated with third-party Add-ons, Google Keep integration, and more
This week’s top videos |
- Google preparing customizable ‘Google Bar’ Search widget and here’s how it looks [Video]
- Pixel Week: Where the Pixel still shines a year later [Video]
- First look at redesigned Google Lens in Google Assistant, new male Assistant voice [Video]
- Google’s latest Duo commercials remind us that video calling should ‘just work’ [Video]
- Bill Gates says he switched to Android, perhaps a Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition? [Video]
- Pixel Week: Pixel XL vs. Galaxy Note 8 [Video]
- LG is so proud of the V30’s camera that they compared it to the RED Weapon [Video]
- Android TV is finally picking up Google Assistant starting with the Nvidia Shield TV [Video]
- Google Assistant testing more conversational walkthrough, setup screen [Video]