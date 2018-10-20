This week’s top stories: Pixel 3 review, RED Hydrogen One hands-on, new Huawei devices, more

In this week’s top stories: We review Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Huawei launches three new smartphones and more, we spend some hands-on time with the RED Hydrogen One, and more.
Kicking off this past week, our own Stephen Hall delivered his whopping 4,500-word review of Google’s new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ahead of the official launch. His consensus? These are pretty killer Android smartphones, if not the best you can get today. Check out a quick snippet of his conclusion below, and click here to read the full review.
Many other companies have traditionally pushed really hard to make sure their phones check all the boxes or pack the most features or have the most attractive design. Google is not doing that with the Pixel, and they haven’t since day one. They’re far more focused on building a phone that is the best possible overall experience — especially in the context of Assistant and the ecosystem of its other hardware — for the most people. In that regard, the Pixel 3 is a major success.
Our own Seth Weintraub also went to an even with RED this week to spend some hands-on time with the much-anticipated Hydrogen One smartphone.
It is hard to argue with Jannard’s long career of success, but the smartphone graveyard is littered with the tombs of unsuccessful companies. I think it all hinges on the differentiators being enough to build a market. The price ($1299 Aluminum – $1599 Titanium) will be near a top end iPhone, which is already stratospheric compared to prices just a few years ago. But I don’t think the price will be a distraction for potential customers in this demographic.
In other top stories, we rounded up all of the big rumors and leaks surrounding the upcoming OnePlus 6T which is set to debut on October 29th at an NYC event. Check out our coverage from this week below.
- OnePlus 6T Rumor Roundup: Pricing, fingerprint sensor, specs, and everything we know so far
- OnePlus schedules new OnePlus 6T launch after being upstaged by Apple
- OnePlus 6T may be the company’s first device compatible with Verizon
Huawei also held an event this week which delivered its new Mate 20 lineup. The Mate 20 Pro is the star of the show here, and we’ve already gone hands-on with the device. Further, the standard Mate 20 and massive Mate 20 X offer more affordable price points with bigger screens and smaller notches. The company also debuted a brand new smartwatch which doesn’t run on Google’s Wear OS.
- Huawei Mate 20 family goes official w/ tri-camera setup, in-display fingerprint reader, 4,200mAh battery
- Huawei Watch GT goes official w/ 14-day battery life, fitness features, doesn’t use Wear OS
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro hands-on: All the bells and whistles you could ask for [Video]
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android |
- Google details Android changes after Europe ruling: license fees, app bundling, forked phones
- Cam Compare: Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Note 9 daytime shootout [Video]
- Hands-on with some of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 [Video]
- OnePlus 6T: Available at O2, EE, Vodafone, John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse in the UK
- Montblanc Summit 2 is the first Wear OS watch w/ Snapdragon Wear 3100, starting at $995
- Palm Phone goes official as a ‘companion’ to your standard phone, launches November as $349 Verizon exclusive
- Misfit Vapor 2 leaks in two sizes with larger display, built-in GPS, more
- Samsung Gear S3 battery drain bug returns for some users
Pixel |
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the first to support Android Protected Confirmation in Pie
- Google Pixel 3 dual front-facing speaker test — compared w/ Pixel 2 XL, Home Mini, more [Video]
- Titan M mitigates Meltdown-like attacks on Pixel 3, can support U2F with side buttons
- Google details how its Titan M chip makes the Pixel 3 so secure
- Where to buy Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3 can’t be unlocked with ‘Voice Match,’ replaced w/ ‘personal’ Assistant results
- Teardown surprisingly reveals LG display on smaller Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 ‘Top Shot’ saves photos in reduced resolution, but keeps subject quality
Google |
- Google Maps adds detailed charging station listings for Tesla, other electric cars
- Google Machine Learning Crash Course adds lesson on ensuring AI fairness
- Google Assistant can now play Netflix on Android TV devices
Chrome |
- Chrome OS Linux support to gain folder sharing, Google Drive, more
- Google Chrome now supports picture-in-picture video by default, here’s how to use it
- Chrome 70 for Android rolling out w/ Material Theme search widget, Downloads menu
- New Chromebase all-in-one spotted in development
Apps & Updates |
- Google app 8.28 preps Assistant Routines in Google Clock, Slices, more [APK Insight]
- Gboard 7.6 briefly enables floating keyboard, preps Smart Reply, more [APK Insight]
- Google Duo 42 preps sending video/voice messages to multiple contacts [APK Insight]
- Google Keep gains Google Material Theme redesign on Android [Gallery]
- Google Assistant has a new dedicated ‘Lists and Notes’ web app
- YouTube Music for Android drops play FAB, adds shuffle button to albums & playlists
Videos |