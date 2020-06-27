In this week’s top stories: Google may soon be facing a class action lawsuit from Pixel 3 owners, Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick retail listings leak series of Android TV dongles, Google’s own Android TV dongle gets leaked once again, and more.
While many are waiting for news on Google’s next two phones — the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 — all eyes this week were on 2018’s Made by Google phone, the Pixel 3, as law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP has confirmed it is investigating issues with the phone. If enough people come forward demonstrating legitimate issues with the Pixel 3, it’s possible Google may be faced with another class action lawsuit.
A post over on the /r/GooglePixel subreddit has now brought this potential Pixel 3 lawsuit more prominence (via @Telnetport). If you are experiencing severe hardware and software issues, you can fill in the form on CSK&D’s website to give further information on the problems you are experiencing.
The long-teased Android TV dongle from Xiaomi, the Mi TV Stick, surfaced once again this week, this time with two distinct models. Alongside the previously leaked 4K model, the new retailer leaks show a second distinct model, with cost saving changes such as only supporting 1080p and using Micro-USB instead of USB-C.
These leaked listings, though, do show the prices at $49 and $133, respectively, and personally I call fake news on at least the latter. $49 and $79 seem like great price points for Xiaomi to hit if the rumors are correct, but if not, going lower would only help them better compete with Roku and Amazon.
In other Android TV news, this week Google launched a developer preview of Android 11 for Android TV. Hidden within that preview, we discovered a video depicting the previously leaked Made by Google Android TV dongle, codenamed Sabrina, essentially confirming many of the earlier rumors.
So what else can we gather from this? It’s possible, though far from confirmed, that Google’s “Sabrina” Android TV dongle could be planned to launch with Android 11. This could make sense for the Made by Google team, as their Pixel phones typically launch on the most recent possible version of Android.
OnePlus held a contest recently, asking for artists to create wallpapers specially designed for the OnePlus 8 series. This week, they revealed the results, including the winning artist’s wallpapers which will soon be made available on all OnePlus 8 phones. The full gallery of artwork from the winner and runners-up is absolutely worth browsing if you find yourself in need of a new wallpaper.
Finally, elsewhere in OnePlus news, one of the company’s social media channels has inadvertently confirmed that their upcoming affordable phone, previously known as the OnePlus Z, will actually be called “Nord.”
OnePlus’ new affordable phone, “Nord,” is expected to deliver a pretty solid overall package with the Snapdragon 765G, a 90Hz display, and more. It’s been tipped there will be multiple cameras, too. As for a release? Signs point to July, but it will only be in select regions.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
- LG Stylo 6 Review: A well-built budget smartphone that requires patience
- Android 10 begins rolling out for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e
- With iOS 14, Apple embraces smartphone UX decisions Google made a decade ago
- [Update: Quick Settings] Android 11 render shows AirDrop-like ‘Nearby’ integrated with share sheet
- TWRP 3.4 releases with support for some Android 10 devices, plus more
- Android Auto races to 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store
- Google rolling out fix for Assistant connection issues with Android Auto
- Hey Google, it’s long-past time for Android Auto to support custom wallpapers
- Latest WhatsApp Beta restores camera shortcut within chat share sheet
- Google Meet adding blurred/custom backgrounds, Q&A, polling, more
- Some Google Fi subscribers can no longer use Hangouts for SMS
- Google Photos for Android, iOS gets memories-focused redesign, map view
- Google rolling out support for separate Fi and Voice numbers on same account
- Microsoft’s Defender antivirus is now available on Android
- 5 reasons to make a Chromebook your next laptop [Video]
- Chrome OS set to gain Android-like ‘Sharesheet’
- Google Chrome for Android gains single-tap word definition
- Google defaults to auto-deleting Web & App Activity, YouTube, Location History for new users
- Alphabet reportedly buying North after ‘minuscule’ Focals smart glasses sales
- [Update: Fixed] Google Store outage marks most products as ‘unavailable’
- Google launches impressive single camera ARCore depth sensing with Snapchat, Samsung
- Google adding four Stadia Pro games for July 2020
- Google Stadia 2.23 preps playing on mobile data, family sharing, more
- Google Pixel 4a arrives at FCC in latest step toward launch
- French retailers list Google Pixel 4a in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Blue’
- Google details ML behind Pixel 4’s ‘firm press’ and why it avoided ‘force press’
- Google Pixel 4 gallery shows off prototyped designs and colors
- What issues or problems have you had on your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL? [Poll]
- Catalyst introduces waterproof case for Google Pixel Buds
- TicWatch C2 upgraded with 1GB of RAM, making it the fastest Wear OS watch on a budget
- Wear OS now supports hardware-accelerated watch faces for smoother animations
- [Update: Fix available, ‘H MR1’] Latest Wear OS update for Fossil Sport breaks always-on display
