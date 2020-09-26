In this week’s top stories: numerous official renders of the Google Pixel 5 leak out, we talk about what to expect at Wednesday’s Launch Night In, OnePlus Messages arrives in the Play Store, and more.
This week, renowned leakers WinFuture and Evan Blass each shared official renders for the Google Pixel 5, including high-res renders of the green Pixel 5. Very quickly, especially due to The Mandalorian featuring prominently in the promo art, many have likened the green Pixel 5 to Baby Yoda. Another important detail from the renders and specs is that the Pixel 5 will indeed feature a wide angle camera.
Many device specifications have previously already leaked, but WinFuture today provides additional confirmation and fills out other details. For example, the 6-inch 90Hz display has a 432PPI with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, which is a one-generation upgrade from the Pixel 4. This renders leak also shows how the Pixel 5 has a pretty narrow bottom bezel.
Of course, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G aren’t the only things we’re anticipating to arrive at Google’s Launch Night In event next week. There’s also a new smart speaker and a new “Google TV” powered Chromecast, as well as potentially some surprise devices. Our Damien Wilde has taken time to walk through everything we should and should not expect.
Elsewhere in Made by Google news, it seems some retailers allowed the new Chromecast to be sold early, which led to one Redditor, fuzztub07, completing a full unboxing as well as a video demo of how the Google TV interface works. We also learned the full specs of the device, including its chipset, RAM, and storage capacity.
This unboxing shows that a USB-C to USB-A cable and power adapter, which looks identical to the Stadia Controller’s, is also included with the Google TV Chromecast. Unlike the Ultra, the plug does not incorporate an Ethernet cable, but the USB-C nature should mean any hub/adapter will work. Google could also be offering a first-party version as an add-on.
Lastly, fans of OnePlus phones will be pleased to know that the OnePlus Messages app is no longer tied directly to OxygenOS updates. As of this week, OnePlus Messages is available for download and update via the Google Play Store.
OnePlus Messages has also come to the Play Store touting a few new features including the ability to copy and paste one-time passwords, financial transactions, and even promotions within the chat overview panel. We can see this as a way to help organize your SMS section but we’re not sure how well it will work in practice.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Made by Google |
- Google Nest may release a $99 Wifi device this year, but what is it? [Updated]
- European Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G retail listings shed light on potential colors
- Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio retail packaging leaks
- Pixel 4a 5G leaks in official renders showcasing polycarbonate design, more [Gallery]
- Alleged Google Pixel 5 (or 4a 5G) prototype shows a bizarre scrapped design
- [Update: Official] Pixelbook goes out of stock on the Google Store
- Nest Audio unboxing reveals where the touch controls are located [Gallery]
Android |
- How to get Google’s slick widgets from iOS 14 on Android
- Android 11 is coming to Android TV w/ low-latency, better gamepad support, more
- OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 rolls out for OnePlus 8 series w/ custom ambient display options, more
- OnePlus 8T leak suggests €599 start price w/ more proposed specs
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 diary: Day One with a foldable makes me rethink how I use my phone
- Android 11 exhibits annoying bug that can break multitasking
- Some OnePlus Nord devices are randomly resetting in owners’ pockets
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro goes official w/ 90Hz display, 65W charging, effective $200 price
- OnePlus 8T will officially launch on October 14th
Apps & Updates |
- YouTube brings a new video interface to Android TV, Fire TV [Gallery]
- Google teases a Gmail facelift that brings it in line with other recent brand revamps
- Google Meet rolling out Jamboard integration for collaborative whiteboarding
- Google’s Flutter SDK can now make apps for Windows too
- Google launches Web Stories for WordPress plugin and ‘Web Creators’ community
- Google Photos improved share menu now rolling out
- Zoom for Android update brings virtual backgrounds, drops Chromebook support
- PUBG will drop keyboard + mouse matchmaking on Google Stadia
- Google now lets you set Gmail as the default mail app on iOS 14
- Amazon Luna brings Stadia-style cloud gaming, learns from Google’s launch mistakes
Google Assistant |
- Google Home app loses ability to manually and quietly trigger Assistant Routines
- Google Nest Hub Max is preparing a brand new UI w/ home control, communication tabs, more [Video]
- Google Assistant adds ‘Workday’ reminders, brings Gentle Sleep and Wake to all lights
- Google Assistant Snapshot feed gets homescreen shortcut
Google Doodles |
- Doodle for Google 2020 winner showcased on homepage
- ‘#election2020’ Google Doodle encourages you to vote, shows how to register
- Google Doodle honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American civil rights activist
Wearables |
- The best smartwatches for Android you can buy today [Update: September 2020]
- Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 set to launch on September 24
- New Oppo Watch variant could be the first Wear OS smartwatch w/ ECG on board
- TicWatch Pro 3 goes official w/ 72-hr battery, Snapdragon 4100, Wear OS, $299 price
- Fitbit OS 5.0 brings UI and navigation updates, but won’t come to Versa 2 and older watches
- Jabra Elite 85t add noise cancellation and wireless charging to the stellar-sounding earbuds
Videos |
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.