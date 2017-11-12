This week’s top stories: OnePlus 5T unboxing and pricing, best Chromebooks you can buy, more

In this week’s top stories: Tech publication posts an unboxing of the OnePlus 5T early, the forthcoming flagship will reportedly have the same price as the OnePlus 5, and we examine the best Chromebooks available right now.
We kick things off this week with the unboxing of the upcoming OnePlus 5T. Thanks to what might have been an accidental upload, we now know what the 5T looks like in detail and have confirmed specs. In a photo gallery published by ZDNet, the publication shares photos of the handset being unboxed, official cases, the official spec sheet, and some side-by-side comparison photos with the OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and Galaxy S8.
Also, the OnePlus 5T is going to carry the same price tag as the OnePlus 5 which debuted earlier on this year. That’s based on official documentation from O2, a UK-based carrier. And we take a look at the best Chromebooks you can buy today.
Android |
- OnePlus 5T gets unboxed ahead of announcement, compared with OnePlus 5 [Gallery]
- OnePlus 5T will reportedly have the same price as the OnePlus 5
- Best Android phones you can buy [November 2017]
- Google app testing light nav bar on Pixel, Pixel 2 in response to display burn-in issues
- Some Google Pixel 2 XL oleophobic coatings are already wearing off, leaving behind smudges
- Opinion: After a couple weeks, the Pixel 2 XL’s bad display isn’t enough to keep me away
- November security patch adds color modes & burn-in protections to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Another OnePlus 5T leak gives us a fresh look at the bezel-light display & rear fingerprint sensor
- November security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Muted calls on Google Pixel 2, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 fixed by blowing into the mic
- OnePlus 5T won’t feature wireless charging because Dash Charge is better, company says
Accessories |
- Hands-on: Insignia’s Voice Speaker is the bedside Google Home I’ve always wanted
- Free Google Home Mini promos are now available for Pixel 2/2 XL buyers
- Hands-on: IQShield’s Google Pixel 2 XL screen protectors are frustrating to install, but one of the best options for now
- Best smartwatches for Android you can buy [November 2017]
- Need ‘throwaway’ earbuds for the Google Pixel 2? Here are two great inexpensive options
Apps |
- Google Assistant’s rounded redesign now widely rolling out on Android
- Google Photos 3.9 adds a shortcut to the built-in editor to open other image editing apps
- Google Assistant can finally recognize music and songs, rolling out now
- Google Assistant for Android & iOS gain Allo’s useful daily reminder ‘Subscriptions’
- Google Duo 22 prepares for Google account linking, updates Adaptive Icons [APK Teardown]
- Snapchat for Android is being rebuilt ‘from the ground up’ to attract more users
Google |
- Best Chromebooks you can buy today [November 2017]
- Google tests ‘Files Go’ storage manager w/ wireless file transfer, likely for emerging markets
- Google now has a handy tool for comparing specifications on two different devices
- Google simplifies image insertion in Docs, Slides, & Drawings, adds Google Photos drawer
- Google launched a YouTube channel for Chromebooks with awesome Pixelbook ads
- Rounded redesign widely rolling out to Google Search and Feed on Android
- Upcoming Google Chrome security features will prevent malicious auto-redirects
This week’s top videos |
- Some Google Pixel 2 XL owners reporting screen flashing issue w/ Always-On Display and lockscreen [Video]
- Pixel Buds: Unboxing and setting up the first earbuds with Google Assistant built-in [Video]
- Samsung just unveiled a gorgeous new ‘Burgundy Red’ Galaxy S8 [Video]