This week’s top stories: OnePlus 5T unboxing and pricing, best Chromebooks you can buy, more

In this week’s top stories: Tech publication posts an unboxing of the OnePlus 5T early, the forthcoming flagship will reportedly have the same price as the OnePlus 5, and we examine the best Chromebooks available right now.

We kick things off this week with the unboxing of the upcoming OnePlus 5T. Thanks to what might have been an accidental upload, we now know what the 5T looks like in detail and have confirmed specs. In a photo gallery published by ZDNet, the publication shares photos of the handset being unboxed, official cases, the official spec sheet, and some side-by-side comparison photos with the OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and Galaxy S8.

Also, the OnePlus 5T is going to carry the same price tag as the OnePlus 5 which debuted earlier on this year. That’s based on official documentation from O2, a UK-based carrier. And we take a look at the best Chromebooks you can buy today.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

