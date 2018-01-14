This week’s top stories: Sony Xperia revamps, Pixel Launcher testing new search bar, update againts Meltdown and Spectre, more

In this week’s top stories: Sony is kicking off the year with revamps to its low and mid-range Xperia lineups, Google is testing another search bar redesign for Google Feed, and we show you how to find out if your phone is getting an update against new CPU vulnerabilities.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with revamps to Sony’s low and mid-range Xperia lineups. At CES 2018, the company launched the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, and L2 that all share the same general metallic design and wide-angle selfie camera.

Also, it appears that Google is A/B testing another search bar design for Google Feed on the Pixel Launcher. This new design very notably drops the search bar. And we show you how to check if your phone will be updated to protect against the CPU vulnerabilities Meltdown and Spectre.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.