This week we talk about the Google Assistant convention — otherwise known as CES. Lots of news surrounding Google Assistant-powered [everything!], Android, Wear OS, and more.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Kicking off at 6ish PM PT (we’ll be fashionably late):
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google Assistant will soon be available on 1 billion devices as Google Home had ‘record’ 2018
- Google sets up at CES 2019 w/ ‘Assistant Playground,’ monorail ads, giant LVCC banner [Gallery]
- House of Marley announces portable, eco-friendly Google Assistant smart speaker
- Klipsch debuts new smart soundbars, wireless speakers w/ Google Assistant built-in at CES 2019
- JBL launching three new Google Assistant-equipped headphones this spring
- Google Assistant finally arriving on Sonos One and Sonos Beam
- Hum by Verizon will bring a Google Assistant speaker to your car, handy voice actions
- Anker Roav Bolt adds an always listening Google Assistant mic to your car for $50
- JBL Link Drive is a $60 always-on Google Assistant mic that integrates with any car, iOS, and Android
- KitchenAid’s Smart Display is geared towards cooking w/ 10-inch screen, IPX5 water resistance
- Hands-on: Lenovo Smart Clock is a perfect way to bring Google Assistant to the bedroom, new interface in tow [Video]
- Lenovo Smart Clock brings Google Assistant to an adorable 4-inch smart display for the bedroom
- Assistant for Google Maps adds voice commands, replies w/ auto-punctuation, more on Android, iOS
- Google Assistant’s new Interpreter Mode turns Google Home, Smart Displays into a translation tool
- Google Assistant adding flight check-ins & hotel bookings by voice, expanded lockscreen access
- Google Assistant Connect is a new platform to make it easier to add Assistant to connected devices
- Google Assistant and Android TV-powered JBL Link Bar officially shipping this spring
- Dish building Google Assistant directly into Hopper DVRs for voice commands, control
- Hands-on: Vizio SmartCast 3.0 enables Google Assistant to launch apps, switch inputs, and more
- Samsung is adding support for Google Assistant in newest TV lineup
- LG’s 2019 TV lineup brings Google Assistant, new chipsets, HDR, OLED, and up to 8K resolution
- Philips brings Android TV models to US w/ microphones built in for Google Assistant, starting at $34
- Asus announces Chromebook Flip C434 w/ premium metal body, edge-to-edge 14-inch screen
- HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 is a premium Chrome OS 2-in-1 w/ 14-inch touchscreen
- Asus unveils latest education Chrome OS devices at CES: two Chromebooks, new Flip, & first Tablet
- Why AMD is making Chromebook chips, and how it’s beating Intel at the entry-level
- Acer’s Chromebook 315 is one of the first Chrome OS devices powered by AMD
- HP Chromebook 14 to be the first Chrome OS device with an AMD processor
- Hands-on: Skagen Falster 2 gets new magnetic and reflective bands, ‘glitz’ design, now available
- Kate Spade New York refreshes Scallop 2 Wear OS watch w/ NFC, heart rate sensor, still Snapdragon Wear 2100
- Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2 go official w/ Snapdragon Wear 2100, bigger battery
- Hands-on: Matrix PowerWatch 2 is a fitness-tracking smartwatch that uses body heat for power, integrates Google Fit
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!