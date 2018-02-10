This week’s top stories: ‘Check for update’ working on Pixel, ‘Material Design 2’, Feb. security patch, more

In this week’s top stories: The “Check for update” button on Pixel and Nexus devices finally works with the latest Google Play services, a Chromium commit hints at a successor to Material Design, and the February security patch has rolled out for Pixel and Nexus devices.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with an update to Pixel and Nexus devices which enables the “Check for update” button for Google Play services. Pressing “Check for update” tells Google that a user has manually requested the update on their device, with the OTA then pushed down for download and install.

Also, Material Design might now be working on a “successor” to its product that features new colors, icons, and spacing. And the Februrary security patch was rolled out with perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.