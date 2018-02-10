This week’s top stories: ‘Check for update’ working on Pixel, ‘Material Design 2’, Feb. security patch, more
In this week’s top stories: The “Check for update” button on Pixel and Nexus devices finally works with the latest Google Play services, a Chromium commit hints at a successor to Material Design, and the February security patch has rolled out for Pixel and Nexus devices.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
We kick things off this week with an update to Pixel and Nexus devices which enables the “Check for update” button for Google Play services. Pressing “Check for update” tells Google that a user has manually requested the update on their device, with the OTA then pushed down for download and install.
Also, Material Design might now be working on a “successor” to its product that features new colors, icons, and spacing. And the Februrary security patch was rolled out with perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- February security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Google Pixel 2 picks up Bluetooth, Camera, & Android Auto fixes w/ February security patch
- Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ leak again, this time showing off the front and back of the phone
- Samsung’s Android Oreo rollout expands to three more countries, still no ETA for US
- Carrier outs Sony’s Xperia XZ2 ahead of official announcement, apparently ‘coming soon’
- Oukitel’s U18 is an iPhone X clone running Android that costs just $159
- Best affordable Android phones you can buy [February 2018]
- Best Android phones you can buy [February 2018]
- Are you still running an Android version older than Nougat? If so, which? [Poll]
- Google Pixel 2 picks up new AR Stickers themed for the 2018 Winter Olympics
- HTC U12 allegedly leaks at 5G event, seems to be coming w/ ‘bezel-light’ display
Accessories |
- Google Home can now show weather results on your Chromecast-connected TV
- How to display visual responses from Google Home on your TV w/ Chromecast
- Essential Earphones HD Review: Just really good audio over USB-C
- Samsung ‘DeX Pad’ leaks, seemingly confirms a headphone jack for Galaxy S9
- Opinion: Intel’s Vaunt smart glasses are more like Project Jacquard than Google Glass
Apps |
- ‘Check for update’ button on Pixel/Nexus finally works with latest Google Play services
- How to join the Google Play Services beta on Android
- How to use Snapchat’s new font and Do Not Disturb features on Android
- Android Messages may soon let you send texts from the web, just like Allo
- Motion Stills 2.0 rolling out with cleaner, redesigned interface and AR Stickers
- Google expands Pixel Visual Core’s HDR+ to Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp
- Google+ is getting a ‘brand new’ app on Android in the coming days
- How to create a Valentine’s Day-themed movie for your significant other using Google Photos
- Snapchat continues cautious roll-out of redesign, plus new fonts and Do Not Disturb
Google |
- Now-pulled Chromium commit hints at ‘Material Design 2’ as part of Chrome interface redesign
- How to stream the 2018 Winter Olympics live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV
- Report: Google developing a game streaming service codenamed ‘Yeti’ with console hardware
- Chrome Home bottom bar redesign possibly canceled in favor of ‘Chrome Duplex’
- YouTube has disabled Logan Paul’s ad revenue due to his ‘recent pattern of behavior’
- Alphabet hires ex-Time Warner Cable COO to lead Access division, Google Fiber
This week’s top videos |
- Hands on: ‘AirBattery’ tracks the battery life of AirPods when connected to Android [Video]
- OnePlus 5T arrives in ‘Lava Red’ in the US and Europe for $559 [Video]
- Here are all of the ‘Question your lens’ ads for the Google Pixel 2 [Video]