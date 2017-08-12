This week’s top stories: Upcoming Google Home features, new OnePlus icon packs, Nexus 6 alternatives, more
In this week’s top stories: The latest beta of the Google app reveals some possible upcoming features, OnePlus releases three new icon packs to the Google Play Store, and we offer some alternatives to the Nexus 6.
We kick things off this week with some better alternatives to the Nexus 6 deal we saw on Amazon earlier this week. Although it was a pretty spectacular phone, it’s now almost three years old and quickly approaching obsolescence. Luckily, there are dozens of other choices for a smartphone to take the place of a Nexus 6, and we’ve got a few recommendations.
Also, the latest beta of the Google app has revealed some possible upcoming features, including phone calls in Google Home and proactive notifications. “Bisto” also makes a reappearance with a new string that makes an explicit reference to headphones. And OnePlus has released three new icon packs for its devices, featuring regular, round, and square styles.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- It’s probably not a good idea to buy that $230 Nexus 6 today, but here are some alternatives
- Which Project Fi-compatible phone would you buy this fall? [Poll]
- Google Pixel 2: Smaller of two forthcoming Google phones bares all in new images
- Opinion: Google Pixel is still the best Android phone because of its sheer simplicity
- Galaxy Note 8: First hands-on photos show what the phone looks like in person
- Download the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s wallpapers here [Gallery]
- Moto X4 thoroughly leaked in new images, August 24th Brazil event likely [Gallery]
- Samsung will reportedly debut a ‘Force Touch’ feature on the Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active up for pre-order tomorrow, exclusive to AT&T for $28/month
- August security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images & OTAs live
- Best affordable Android smartphones you can buy [August 2017]
- Is the lack of a substantial redesign on the Pixel 2 a non-starter for you? [Poll]
- Sharp’s Aquos S2 channels the design of the Essential Phone at a much lower price
- Comment: Motorola might just win me back with the Moto X4
- OnePlus won’t be updating the OP 3/3T after Android O, Open Beta also ending
- $200 Lenovo K8 Note launching with stock Android 7.1.1, dual cameras, 4000 mAh battery
Apps |
- OnePlus releases three new icon packs on the Google Play Store
- Google Photos for Android adds new confirmation step before deleting images
- WhatsApp Payments will allow all users to send and receive money within the app
- Google Camera 4.4 rolling out via the Play Store w/ minor UI tweaks, double-tap to zoom in/out
- Google Maps v9.59 adds picture-in-picture support, Android O enhancements, driving stats
- User-facing Google Play Protect features are now rolling out in the Play Store app
- Google Calendar gets updated for better handling of large events
- Google is testing a new rounded look for Chrome on Android in latest Canary update
Google |
- Google app 7.9 prepares for Home calling & proactive notifications, adds new ‘Bisto’ string [APK Teardown]
- Fired Google memo author James Damore writes Wall Street Journal essay
- Author of Google’s anti-diversity document fired as Sundar Pichai notes Code of Conduct violation
- You can now buy Glass Enterprise Edition online for $1828 via a Glass for Work partner
- Sundar Pichai cancels Google’s diversity, expression Town Hall due to employee doxxing & harassment
- Chrome OS to pick up ‘pinch-to-zoom’ and launcher gestures, back button for tablet mode
- Would you actually use your Google Home to make phone calls? [Poll]
- PSA: It’s not just you, Hangouts is (again) having lots of service interruptions [Updated]