This week’s top stories: Google Pixel 3 leaks & speculation, ‘the1975..com’ glitch, more

In this week’s top stories: Alleged screen protectors for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL leak giving us our first potential look at the two new handsets, ‘the1975..com’ gitch shows text messages in Google search results, and much more.

We’re still a handful of months away from Google’s next hardware announcement event, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of new Pixel 3 and 3 XL rumors and leaks from coming out. What started it all is a pair of leaked screen protectors for the two handsets. From those, it appears that both handsets will feature dual front-facing speakers, dual front-facing cameras, and the larger model will sport a display notch.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, like last year, seem to sport front-facing speakers, as well as standard sensors including the ambient light sensor and front-facing camera. It’s possible that Google is implementing dual front-facing cameras on these devices given the cut-outs present, but it could be some other sensor. Most notably, it looks like Google is implementing a notched-display design on the Pixel 3 XL, but not the smaller Pixel 3. We’ve heard mixed reports on whether or not there will be a notch on Google’s coming flagships, so this might explain why.

With this leak, we had a bunch of speculation about both Google flagships as well as renders that show off what the devices might look like based off of the screen protectors.

And “who knows” is the takeaway you should have from all this fun, albeit likely pointless, speculation. For now, all we have is a single photo from a random internet user that could be absolutely nothing at all. But regardless, I’m glad to see the Google Pixel 3 leaks and speculation season be kicked off. If nothing else, it’s all fun and games. Hopefully we’ll get solid info soon.

Additionally, we saw a weird glitch pop up when searching for oddly-specific items like ‘the1975..com’ which would bring up the user’s text messages. Google later confirmed that this was a bug, and they were working to remove it.

To be clear, the screen you’ll see because of this glitch isn’t new at all — it’s the same text message summary screen you’ve long been able to invoke intentionally by asking Google to show your text messages. It also requires the proper permissions for the app to get access, which you can disable if you want.

Lastly, we had several new phones announced such as the LG V35 ThinQ, the Xiaomi Mi 8, and several new Android Go and One Nokia handsets.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

