This week’s top stories: Google Maps ‘Commute’ tab, new LG devices, and a whole lot more Pixel leaks

In this week’s top stories: Yeah, there were a lot more Pixel 3 leaks, Google Maps adds a “Commute Tab” and native music integration, LG unveils new devices, and more.
For the last time this year, the biggest stories this week all revolved around leaks of Google’s new Pixel devices, especially the Pixel 3 smartphones. Shocker, right? This week’s Pixel 3 leaks included new looks at the “Sand” pink color variant, the retail packaging for the Pixel 3 XL, and more. We also got some new information about the Google Pixel Slate, and Google even poked fun at the leaks on its social media. All of our Pixel 3 leaks coverage is below.
In related news, we also took to YouTube this week with some coverage of the Pixel 3 ahead of Google’s October 9th. I rounded up the features every member of the 9to5Google is looking forward to most while Damien Wilde rounded up everything Google is announcing next week in a convenient 6-minute video, including many of the recent Pixel 3 leaks.
In addition to all of the Pixel 3 leaks, we were also able to obtain a bit more information about the upcoming Google Pixel Slate. Benchmarks revealed specifications ranging from a Core i7 all the way down to a Celeron chipset.
Last week, we were finally able to assign a possible product name to the Nocturne Chrome OS convertible that we’ve been tracking for the past several months. While we are already aware of various components, a new benchmark today provides our first look at Google Pixel Slate specs.
Another big story this week revolved around Google Maps with the arrival of the new “Commute” tab. This was first announced early in the week to streamline the process of providing information regarding your daily commute, and already started rolling out late in the week.
Another big story this week talked about selfies. Specifically, how many people died taking them over the past few years. Apparently, a whopping 259 people died between 2011 and 2017 taking “extreme selfies.” What a world we live in.
The report recommends establishing ‘no selfie zones’ at dangerous locations, but given the diversity of locations and the stupidity of many of the acts, it’s hard to see this as a practical solution. The majority of the transport-related deaths, for example, resulted from attempting to take a selfie while standing on rail tracks in front of an approaching train.
LG also hosted an event this week to unveil two new devices. The headliner here was that of the LG V40 ThinQ, the company’s latest flagship which offers slim bezels, the latest specs, and five camera sensors. The company also debuted its new LG Watch W7 which… well, we won’t talk about much.
Our own Damien Wilde also spent some time with the iPhone XS Max recently to give his perspective as a long time Android user in his full review.
Finally, we’ve also got a post all ready to go for Google’s October 9th event. If you’re planning on tuning in live on Tuesday, you’ll want to keep this page bookmarked. Of course, with all the Pixel 3 leaks, there’s not much left to hide.
Like in 2016 and 2017, the Made by Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live. Heading over to the video page now will let users sign up for a reminder when the announcement starts at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 3PM GMT.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
