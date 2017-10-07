This week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL official announcement and first thoughts, Google Home Mini pre-orders, more
In this week’s top stories: Google announced its latest Made for Google product lineup, including the new Pixel 2 and 2 XL, a couple new Google Homes, the Pixelbook, and more. We touched on how the Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s numerous design discrepancies feel like a weird step back to the Nexus days. The super-cheap Google Home Mini is also now available for pre-order…
Also, we discuss the design differences between the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. In short, it feels like these are Nexus phones built by entirely different companies, which they technically are. And, as mentioned, the Google Home Mini is now available for pre-order through Walmart. The $50 device features almost everything the standard Home does, just in a smaller design.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- More Pixel 2 renders appear in Best Buy ad, Home Mini apparently free w/ pre-order
- Opinion: Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s numerous design discrepancies feel like a weird step back to the Nexus days
- Last-minute Pixel 2 leak offers up a fresh look at the phones, mostly-complete spec list
- The LG V30 is (finally) available in the US from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
- Best Android phones you can buy [October 2017]
- Pixel 2 XL pops up on Play Store ahead of announcement as Verizon exclusivity is confirmed
- Google Pixel 2 tidbits: Ship times already slipping, OIS details, 3 years of backup/updates, T-Mobile promo, more
- Pixel 2 XL: Google’s flagship device goes official with 18:9 display, Snapdragon 835, already delayed by over a month
- New leaks show off the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, point to staggered release
- Google Pixel 2 specs: 5-inch display, IP67 water resistant, Snapdragon 835, more
- Where to buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Here’s what we know so far
- Pixel 2: 5-inch display, front-facing speakers, Oreo, and massive bezels for $649
- New Google Pixel 2 XL leak shows the ‘bezel-light’ design, confirms Pixel Launcher changes
Accessories |
- Google Home Mini pops up on Walmart early w/ Oct 19 release date, offers another Pixel 2 XL look
- Android Wear disappeared from the Google Store today and no one noticed [Update]
- Exclusive: Google launching a ‘Made for Google’ partner program for certified accessories
- Here are all the ‘Made For Google’ headphones currently compatible with the Pixel 2
- Google Pixel Buds: Assistant-enabled Bluetooth neckbuds from Google
Apps |
- This is likely the Pixel 2’s redesigned Google app w/ new tabs [Gallery]
- Latest Action Launcher update brings the Pixel 2’s new design to any Android phone, here’s how to set it up
- Google Assistant is now available as an ‘app’ on Google Play, but it’s basically just a widget
- The male Google Assistant voice is now live, here’s how to switch between female and male
Google |
- Project Fi accidentally notifies users of throttling, says it’s experimenting w/ opt-in throttling to control usage
- Project Loon authorized to deploy balloons in Puerto Rico to provide emergency service
- Which of tomorrow’s expected Google announcements are you most hyped for? [Poll]
- Google app 7.13 reveals ‘Google Earphones,’ Commute settings for Assistant, more [APK Teardown]
- Chrome OS 61 rolling out w/ new Lock Screen, Pixel-like App launcher, and more [Gallery]
- Reseller inventory listing reveals some Pixelbook specs, ‘Google Clips’ product, more
- Google Play Store tests displaying top chart ranks in app listings
- Best Chromebooks you can buy today [October 2017]
- How to watch Google’s Pixel 2, Pixelbook, and Home Mini event on Android, Chrome OS, and other devices
- What to expect on Oct. 4th: Pixel 2, Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, Daydream, and more
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on and unboxing: Google Home Mini? I’ll take 5 [Video]
- Hands-on: Google Pixelbook will be the best Chromebook only crazy people will buy [Video]
- The top 5 features we’re most excited for on the Pixel 2 [Video]
- Hands-on: Google Pixel 2 XL and its smaller sibling iterate on last year’s formula [Video]