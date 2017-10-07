This week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL official announcement and first thoughts, Google Home Mini pre-orders, more

In this week’s top stories: Google announced its latest Made for Google product lineup, including the new Pixel 2 and 2 XL, a couple new Google Homes, the Pixelbook, and more. We touched on how the Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s numerous design discrepancies feel like a weird step back to the Nexus days. The super-cheap Google Home Mini is also now available for pre-order…

Also, we discuss the design differences between the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. In short, it feels like these are Nexus phones built by entirely different companies, which they technically are. And, as mentioned, the Google Home Mini is now available for pre-order through Walmart. The $50 device features almost everything the standard Home does, just in a smaller design.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

