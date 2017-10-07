This week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL official announcement and first thoughts, Google Home Mini pre-orders, more

Oct. 7th 2017

In this week’s top stories: Google announced its latest Made for Google product lineup, including the new Pixel 2 and 2 XL, a couple new Google Homes, the Pixelbook, and more. We touched on how the Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s numerous design discrepancies feel like a weird step back to the Nexus days. The super-cheap Google Home Mini is also now available for pre-order…

We kick things off this week with Pixel 2 renders which leaked ahead of Google’s October 4th unveiling event. In their weekly flyer, Best Buy Canada revealed images of the new Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Google Home Mini. Google then announced its latest phones at said event, alongside other products like the Pixelbook, Google Home Mini and Max, and the new Daydream View.

Also, we discuss the design differences between the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. In short, it feels like these are Nexus phones built by entirely different companies, which they technically are. And, as mentioned, the Google Home Mini is now available for pre-order through Walmart. The $50 device features almost everything the standard Home does, just in a smaller design.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

