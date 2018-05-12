This week’s top stories: Google I/O 2018, Pixel-branded smartwatch, Material Design grows up, more

In this week’s top stories: Everything Google announced and showed off at I/O 2018, rumors of a Pixel-branded smartwatch and second-generation Pixelbuds at this year’s fall Google event, Google makes it easier for developers to incorporate Material Design, and much more.

With Google I/O 2018 taking place this week, it is no surprise that the developer conference dominated the news cycle. Announcements included the release of Android P Developer Preview 2, Google Duplex, new Assistant voices, and much more. We have a roundup of every I/O announcement that you can read in case you missed anything.

Also at I/O, we saw Google release the Material Theming Engine. With this move, Google is trying to make it easier for developers to use the company’s design guidelines while creating a style for the brand.

Lastly, we’re already starting to see rumors pop up around this fall’s Pixel 3 event. In addition to Google’s next flagship phones, it appears that the Silicon Valley company will finally be launching a Pixel-branded Wear OS smartwatch and a second-generation pair of Pixel Buds. Not much is known about the device, but it will likely use Qualcomm’s new wearable processors.

These and the rest of this week's top stories below:

