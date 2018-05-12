This week’s top stories: Google I/O 2018, Pixel-branded smartwatch, Material Design grows up, more

In this week’s top stories: Everything Google announced and showed off at I/O 2018, rumors of a Pixel-branded smartwatch and second-generation Pixelbuds at this year’s fall Google event, Google makes it easier for developers to incorporate Material Design, and much more.
With Google I/O 2018 taking place this week, it is no surprise that the developer conference dominated the news cycle. Announcements included the release of Android P Developer Preview 2, Google Duplex, new Assistant voices, and much more. We have a roundup of every I/O announcement that you can read in case you missed anything.
Also at I/O, we saw Google release the Material Theming Engine. With this move, Google is trying to make it easier for developers to use the company’s design guidelines while creating a style for the brand.
Lastly, we’re already starting to see rumors pop up around this fall’s Pixel 3 event. In addition to Google’s next flagship phones, it appears that the Silicon Valley company will finally be launching a Pixel-branded Wear OS smartwatch and a second-generation pair of Pixel Buds. Not much is known about the device, but it will likely use Qualcomm’s new wearable processors.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Google announces Android P w/ gesture navigation, adaptive battery/brightness, and digital wellbeing
- Here’s everything new in the Android P Beta so far… [Video]
- Comment: With the Android P Beta, we see the first fruits of Project Treble
- Android P Beta available today, landing on non-Pixel devices including Essential Phone, OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2
- How to enroll in the Android P Beta Program
- Download Android P Developer Preview 2’s new default wallpaper
- How to enable gesture navigation controls on Android P Developer Preview
- Android P DP2: Google adds a new charging sound to the Pixel 2 and it’s glorious
- Google announces Android P for Android TV w/ Autofill, Auto Install, & improved performance
- Google says Android P will ditch that annoying ‘app is using battery’ notification from Oreo
- Google confirms return of ‘Clear all’ button to Recents menu in future Android P Beta
- OnePlus trade-in program gives you cash for your old phone ahead of OnePlus 6 launch
- OnePlus 6 makes a cameo in two variants ahead of official launch next week
- May security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Google will soon require OEMs to roll out ‘regular’ Android security patches
Accessories |
- Google’s Pixel 3 event this fall will reportedly deliver Pixel-branded smartwatch and second-gen Pixel Buds
- Google reportedly working on three Wear OS watches as first specs, chip details emerge
- Hands-on: JBL Link Bar is cool, but its killer feature is Google’s stronger influence [Gallery]
- Chrome OS adds Linux app support to allow Android, web development on Chromebook
- New LG smartwatch revealed by FCC ahead of I/O 2018 w/ modified Wear OS app list
- Chrome OS supporting Gboard & app shortcuts this fall, Picture-in-picture w/ Android P
- 2018 Google Play Award winners highlight the top Android apps and games
- Wireless Android Auto will require Android 9.0 on non-Pixel devices
- Google announces its new ADT-2 Android TV dongle for developers
Apps |
- ‘Color Pop’ & other new Google Photos features rolling out now
- Google News gets redesigned with AI features, new app, available starting today
- Android Messages 3.2 preps more Messages for Web browser support & silencing notifications, link previews, ‘dark mode’ [APK Insight]
- That obstruction removal feature in Google Photos probably isn’t coming any time soon
- Google app 8.3 preps Assistant for Households, Pixel Buds gesture, dowloading pages to ‘Read later’ [APK Insight]
- Google rolling out its redesigned Material Theme to Drive on the web [Gallery]
- Flutter gets ‘production ready’ in third beta, w/ accessibility support & Material Design refresh
Google |
- Google I/O 2018 roundup: Here’s everything Google announced this year [Updating]
- Google’s Material Design grows up at I/O — here’s everything you need to know
- Google shares Pocket Casts, Lyft, and other partners’ early Material Theming concepts
- Google makes it easier to delete the search, browsing and viewing history it keeps on you
- All six of Google Assistant’s new voices are now live
- Gmail’s Smart Compose is already live as an ‘experimental feature,’ here’s how to enable it
- Google introduces TPU v3.0, the next generation of machine-learning processors
- Google demos Assistant making automated, natural calls on your behalf
- Google Duplex will identify itself when Assistant places phone calls for you
- Google reveals new Android Auto features, updated designs, and new details on Volvo in-car system ahead of I/O
- Now we know: Google Sans is actually a size-optimized version of Product Sans
- Fuchsia Friday: FIDL is the Rosetta Stone of Fuchsia
