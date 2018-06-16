This week’s top stories: Android Messages’ Material Theme redesign, ‘Kinda Blue’ & ‘Panda’ Pixel 3 XL renders, more

In this week’s top stories: Hands-on look at Android Messages’ Google Material Theme redesign with search filters, and GIF search, renders of what the Pixel 3 XL might look like in ‘Kinda Blue’ and ‘Panda,’ the launch of the first stable build of the popular ‘Lawnchair’ launcher, and more.

In one of this week’s APK Teardowns, we were able to activate Android Messages’ Google Material Theme which is still in development. In addition to this, we uncovered a redesigned search interface and GIF search that’ll work alongside the app’s stickers and emoji.

The new look for Android Messages does away with the dark blue app bar and left-aligned title. Instead “Messages” — now in Google Sans — is centered with the entire app adopting a stark white theme instead of the previous gray background. The other change in the app’s message list view is a new oval FAB that notes “Start chat” with a messaging icon.

Next, we got to check out “more accurate” renders of what the Pixel 3 XL should look like based on previous leaks. But while every render from last week imaged in the phone in a plain black color, these new renders show what the Google flagship might look like in ‘Kinda Blue’ and ‘Panda.’

But it’s almost certain that Google will introduce the new phones in colors other than just all-black, so at the very least it’s fun to imagine what those variants might be even if these probably won’t be them. The first image (via Twitter) shows what the phone would look like if launched in the “Panda” (Black & White) and “Kinda Blue” variants, alongside the all-black model that the artist mocked up last week.

We also had the official V1.0 launch of the Lawnchair Launcher. Built for those who enjoy Google’s Pixel Launcher, Lawnchair offers almost everything found on the company’s flagship phones plus more.

For version 1.0, Lawnchair Launcher supports features such as app shortcuts, icon packs, custom grid and icon sizes, and even Google Now integration, all while sticking to a design that is just like Google’s own Pixel launcher.

Lastly, this week we reviewed the Huawei P20 Pro review, Hisense unveiled new 55-inch and 65-inch Android TVs, and Samsung announced the Chromebook Plus V2.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

