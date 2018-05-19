This week’s top stories: Pixel 3 notch, YouTube Music & Premium, OnePlus 6, more

In this week’s top stories: An opinion piece asking Google to make the Pixel 3 stand out from other phones with display notches, the announcement of YouTube Music and Premium, and much more.
We kick things off this week with an opinion piece from our own Stephen Hall asking that if Google does include a notch in the Pixel 3’s display, that they actually give a reason for it being there. As he goes on to explain in the post, so many new Android phones are including the notch popularized by the iPhone X but aren’t using it to better the handset in any way.
To me it seems nearly a given that the Pixel 3 will have a notch (there’s even built-in notch support in Android P), so don’t take this piece the wrong way. I’m not saying that the next Pixel shouldn’t have a notch. Some might make that argument, but that’s not this. Maybe that’s the direction Google takes, and if so, I’m not complaining. I’m just hoping that, if it does go with one, Google puts some thought into their take on it, and that it will stand out from the rest of these bland and thoughtless takes.
Google also unveiled its plans for the future of its music and original video content services. Starting this Tuesday, YouTube Music will cost $9.99 a month and will include ad-free content, background playback, and offline downloads but only for music content. YouTube Premium, which will set users back $11.99 a month, will replace YouTube Red and will offer ad-free video playback as well as access to original content.
Weirdly enough, Google has decided to keep Play Music around and giving current subscribers access to both YouTube Music and Premium for no additional charge.
Lastly, we had several new phone announcements including the OnePlus 6, Honor 10, and Nokia X6.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Android P may bring automatic display color adjustments to Google Pixel 2
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ finally, officially, support ARCore
- Best Android phones you can buy [May 2018]
- Best affordable Android phones you can buy [May 2018]
- Samsung has resumed its Android Oreo rollout to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung pauses Galaxy S7/S7 Edge Android Oreo rollout due to ‘unexpected reboots’
- OnePlus 6 ‘Avengers’ edition adds carbon fiber, gold accents, and an Iron Man case
- HTC U12+ leaks in new renders w/ alleged full spec list, 3500 mAh battery & Android P tease
- Android P Beta download now available for OnePlus 6
- Samsung unveils the Sunrise Gold & Burgundy Red Galaxy S9/S9+, but they won’t reach the US
- House Appropriations Committee blocks President Trump’s attempt to help ZTE
- Android P will crash apps instead of telling you they aren’t responding [Video]
- Honor 10 goes official w/ P20 design & specs, AI camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, all for nearly half the price
- OnePlus 6 goes official w/ new glass build, Snapdragon 845, available May 22nd for $529
- OnePlus 6 tidbits: Alert slider gets more functional, water resistance rating, no Assistant on Bullet Wireless
- Nokia X6 goes official w/ dual-cameras, notched display, & Android 8.1 for $200 in China
- Fuchsia Friday: So is Android imitating Fuchsia’s features?
Accessories |
- Acer’s beautiful new $270 Chromebook 11 takes base level to Play Store real 4GB/32GB
- Download the official OnePlus 6 wallpapers here [Gallery]
- Report: Google Home sales are catching up w/ Alexa while Apple HomePod lags (far) behind
- Wear OS update w/ Android Oreo now available for all Mobvoi Ticwatch E & Ticwatch S users
- Huawei Watch 2 (2018) leak reveals identical design and specs, but with added eSIM support
- Review: Polk Audio’s MagniFi Mini is a Chromecast soundbar smaller than any other, w/ sound that doesn’t dissappoint
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless are wireless neckbuds that feature USB-C fast charging for $69
Apps |
- YouTube Music is Google’s new streaming service, ad-free video now $12/month Premium
- YouTube Music & Premium tidbits: Student pricing, Play Music plan, $7.99 grandfathering
- Google opens sign-up page for early access to ‘new YouTube Music’
- Revamped YouTube Music launching next week as ‘YouTube Premium’ replacing Red
- Google Maps testing Material Theme place cards w/ more details, shortcuts
- ‘Wear OS Phone’ app now updated via the Play Store, adds Quick Replies & redesigned UI
- YouTube TV adds ‘Voice Remote’ feature, rolling out now to some users on Android
- Google releases its new AI-driven ‘Google News’ app for iPhone and iPad
- Nova Launcher update delivers Android P compatibility improvements
- YouTube for Android testing new Incognito mode for private viewing
- More Google Photos ‘suggestions’ rolling out now w/ auto-brightness fix, rotation
Google |
- Opinion: Google, please make Pixel 3 stand out from these notched abominations
- ‘Google One’ simplifies cloud storage plans w/ family sharing, customer support, & freebies
- Google Search features a countdown timer for some notable events, like the Royal Wedding
- Some Googlers quiting over continued work w/ U.S. military on drones, machine learning
- ‘Don’t be evil’ removed from Google’s code of conduct, except one line
- Comment: Google Duplex isn’t the only thing announced at I/O that has societal implications
- Google demoed Duplex to all its employees w/ Assistant & recording disclosures coming
- After successful HTTPS push, Chrome will soon remove ‘Secure’ badge from address bar
- Google Assistant on Google Home can finally Cast and control Play Movies & TV
- Google Material Theme update for Google News on the web rolling out now [Gallery]
- Google & Levi’s Jacquard jacket gets new Rideshare, Bose, and Places abilities
