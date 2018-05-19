This week’s top stories: Pixel 3 notch, YouTube Music & Premium, OnePlus 6, more

In this week’s top stories: An opinion piece asking Google to make the Pixel 3 stand out from other phones with display notches, the announcement of YouTube Music and Premium, and much more.

We kick things off this week with an opinion piece from our own Stephen Hall asking that if Google does include a notch in the Pixel 3’s display, that they actually give a reason for it being there. As he goes on to explain in the post, so many new Android phones are including the notch popularized by the iPhone X but aren’t using it to better the handset in any way.

To me it seems nearly a given that the Pixel 3 will have a notch (there’s even built-in notch support in Android P), so don’t take this piece the wrong way. I’m not saying that the next Pixel shouldn’t have a notch. Some might make that argument, but that’s not this. Maybe that’s the direction Google takes, and if so, I’m not complaining. I’m just hoping that, if it does go with one, Google puts some thought into their take on it, and that it will stand out from the rest of these bland and thoughtless takes.

Google also unveiled its plans for the future of its music and original video content services. Starting this Tuesday, YouTube Music will cost $9.99 a month and will include ad-free content, background playback, and offline downloads but only for music content. YouTube Premium, which will set users back $11.99 a month, will replace YouTube Red and will offer ad-free video playback as well as access to original content.

Weirdly enough, Google has decided to keep Play Music around and giving current subscribers access to both YouTube Music and Premium for no additional charge.

Lastly, we had several new phone announcements including the OnePlus 6, Honor 10, and Nokia X6.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

