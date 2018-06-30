This week’s top stories: New Pixel 3/3XL renders, 30 new clockfaces for Samsung devices, more

In this week’s top stories: CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, nearly 30 new clockfaces for the ‘Always-On Display’ on the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 8 devices, OnePlus commits to Pixel-like update policy, and much more.

Starting off this week, we got a handful of new renders of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. While these aren’t additional hands-on photos of either handset, they are based on CAD files which means they’re more detailed and provide in-depth specs:

Well-known leaker @OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) has today posted a collection of CAD-based renders showing off the design of the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL in full from all angles. While these aren’t official renders from Google or even based on physically seeing the device, OnLeaks’ track record essentially means that this is the most accurate look we’ve had of the two devices so far.

Like many of today’s flagships, Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have an ‘Always-On Display’ that show the time and limited notifications. A new Samsung app called “ClockFace” adds almost 30 new clock styles to a handful of the company’s handsets running Android Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0:

A new official app from Samsung called “ClockFace” adds nearly 30 new clockfaces that you can apply to the Always-On Display on your device. It works on any Samsung smartphone with this feature as long as it’s running Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0. For most people, the takeaway here is that it should work great on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 8 devices.

When it comes to timely firmware updates, OnePlus has one of the best track records. But until recently, the company didn’t have an update policy in place:

OnePlus has, generally speaking, been good about providing major system updates as well as security patches to its device for the past few years. With the exception of the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X, the company’s devices have gone well beyond what most competitors do. However, OnePlus has never had a formal promise in place when it comes to updates. That changes today with a new “Software Maintenence Schedule” which ensures 2 years of major software updates. That includes updates such as the coming Android P which is already available in beta.

Lastly, this week we reviewed the OnePlus 6 and the Mobvoi Ticwatch S.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

