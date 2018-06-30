This week’s top stories: New Pixel 3/3XL renders, 30 new clockfaces for Samsung devices, more

In this week’s top stories: CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, nearly 30 new clockfaces for the ‘Always-On Display’ on the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 8 devices, OnePlus commits to Pixel-like update policy, and much more.
Starting off this week, we got a handful of new renders of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. While these aren’t additional hands-on photos of either handset, they are based on CAD files which means they’re more detailed and provide in-depth specs:
Well-known leaker @OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) has today posted a collection of CAD-based renders showing off the design of the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL in full from all angles. While these aren’t official renders from Google or even based on physically seeing the device, OnLeaks’ track record essentially means that this is the most accurate look we’ve had of the two devices so far.
Like many of today’s flagships, Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have an ‘Always-On Display’ that show the time and limited notifications. A new Samsung app called “ClockFace” adds almost 30 new clock styles to a handful of the company’s handsets running Android Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0:
A new official app from Samsung called “ClockFace” adds nearly 30 new clockfaces that you can apply to the Always-On Display on your device. It works on any Samsung smartphone with this feature as long as it’s running Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0. For most people, the takeaway here is that it should work great on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 8 devices.
When it comes to timely firmware updates, OnePlus has one of the best track records. But until recently, the company didn’t have an update policy in place:
OnePlus has, generally speaking, been good about providing major system updates as well as security patches to its device for the past few years. With the exception of the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X, the company’s devices have gone well beyond what most competitors do.
However, OnePlus has never had a formal promise in place when it comes to updates. That changes today with a new “Software Maintenence Schedule” which ensures 2 years of major software updates. That includes updates such as the coming Android P which is already available in beta.
Lastly, this week we reviewed the OnePlus 6 and the Mobvoi Ticwatch S.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leak out in new renders showing off the speakers, notch, and cameras
- Samsung adds nearly 30 new clockfaces to ‘Always-On Display’ on S8, S9, Note 8 w/ app
- OnePlus commits to Pixel-like update policy for OnePlus 3/3T, 5/5T, and OnePlus 6
- Android Oreo now rolling out to all Nvidia Shield TV owners
- Xiaomi Mi Box picking up Android Oreo update widely w/ redesigned homescreen
- Motorola One leaked, to be announced alongside ‘One Power’ in new smartphone family
- OnePlus 6 Review: Setting the standard for an affordable flagship… again
- Samsung Galaxy S9 gets June security patch on unlocked and carrier units w/ first update in months
- Here’s what makes the Vivo NEX’s pop-up camera work
- FM radio support now live for unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+
- Nokia 3.1 w/ Android One goes up for pre-order in US for $159, launching July 2nd
Accessories |
- Android Messages for Web gets an unofficial desktop client on Windows, Mac, Linux
- Mobvoi Ticwatch S Review: A fitness-focused Wear OS smartwatch that’s just good enough
- Updated Xiaomi Mi Box passes through FCC w/ Android TV, updated remote
- Staedtler’s pencil-shaped ‘Noris digital’ Chromebook stylus launching this summer
- PSA: Don’t buy a new Wi-Fi router without checking for WPA3 security
- AAA finds Android Auto to be less distracting than other built-in infotainment systems
- Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience
- There’s a Google Glass talk on the Cloud Next 2018 schedule
Apps |
- Google Camera update brings Google Lens integration to Pixel & Pixel 2
- Android Messages for Web now available to everyone
- Android Messages for web supports Hangouts’ kaomoji shortcuts, here’s how to use them
- Google Maps w/ Material Theme, ‘For you,’ & ‘Your score’ now widely rolling out on Android
- Some Google Maps users seeing Waze-like incident reports for road work, closures
- Instagram update introduces video calling, new Explore tab w/ channel topics, more
- This unofficial app delivers a native desktop player for YouTube Music on Windows, Mac, Linux
- YouTube on Android now supports picture-in-picture without Premium subscription
- Google Duo 36 confirms multi-device and tablet support [APK Insight]
- Google Photos can now create romantically-themed ‘Love Story’ movies
- Google Pay adds support for 63 new banks, PayPal Mastercard
- YouTube for Android TV updated w/ Google Assistant commands, personalized channels, more
Google |
- Inbox by Gmail no longer lets you auto-redirect from Gmail on the web
- Google invests $22M in KaiOS, bringing Maps, YouTube, & Assistant to smart feature phones
- Google simplifies its advertising products to Google Ads, Marketing Platform, & Ad Manager
- Digital Wellbeing comes to Google Calendar w/ ‘out of office’ status, custom work hours
- Google sends mass email to apologize for yesterday’s Google Home outage
- Google Classroom gains new ‘Classwork’ view, Stream redesign, locked Chromebook quizzes
- Google updates ‘Universal Android Music Player’ developer sample app w/ Kotlin rewrite
- PSA: Some antivirus programs are causing connection issues with Google services
- YouTube is testing auto-generated video thumbnails that replace custom thumbnails
- Google is now a Platinum Member of The Linux Foundation
- Fuchsia Friday: The web and Fuchsia’s first ‘customers’
